Pepper Ohio Adds Northcutt, Expands Its Tech Services

Tue January 07, 2020 - Midwest Edition #1
Pepper Construction Group



Ohio-based Pepper Construction is bolstering its Integrated Construction Services with the recent addition of Virtual Construction Manager, Joe Northcutt. Northcutt is joining the company's Cincinnati office, adding significant expertise in virtual design and construction (VDC) and building information modeling (BIM).

"I am excited to have Joe join our Ohio team," said Paul Francois, president of Pepper Ohio. "Technology in our industry is drawing unprecedented attention and his talent and capabilities will allow Pepper to better serve our partners and clients throughout the tri-state area."

In addition to servicing both the Columbus and Cincinnati offices with his expertise, Northcutt also will join the team charged with the transformation of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Net Zero Zoo by 2025.

Northcutt brings to the position nearly 15 years of hands-on experience as a project architect with expertise in implementing 3D coordination, virtual reality and BIM. Through his experiences, Northcutt understands the unique needs of each client, focusing on what matters most.

"With his architecture background, Joe understands client goals," said Jen Suerth, vice president of technical services. "He sees the ‘big picture' and is able to optimize our technology tools to bring them to our team, clients and job sites."

Pepper Ohio is on the forefront of new markets and innovation, leading the industry in Virtual Technologies as well as Sustainable and High-Performance Construction. Pepper's Virtual Technology group is a part of their Integrated Construction Services team, which represents some of the most advanced thought leadership in our industry.

For more information, visit pepperconstruction.com.



