Perkins Announces New Regional Sales Directors for Americas, EAME

Perkins Engines Company Limited announced that Bill Giunta has accepted the position of Americas sales director, leading industrial engine sales execution for Perkins products within the Americas region.

Giunta, who recently served as the company's product and technical support manager, also will work closely with Perkins distributors across the region.

"Bill has an extensive background in commercial, sales and marketing disciplines from his time at Perkins," said Jaz Gill, Perkins vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts. "With his experience in leading diverse global teams, he is ideally suited to this position."

Following Trevor Toulson's retirement, Richard Hemmings has been promoted to the position of EAME sales director. Hemmings is responsible for sales to direct Electric Power (EP) original equipment manufacturers and Perkins distributors in EAME.

Most recently, Hemmings was EP sales manager in EAME, where his notable achievements included a strengthening of relationships with Perkins' large EP original equipment manufacturers. Those stronger relationships resulted in closer collaboration and business growth, according to the company.

"Richard is passionate about ensuring our customers thrive, and his customer-focused approach is key to our joint success," said Gill. "He also has a proven ability to establish and articulate a clear direction with his teams and a focus on delivering results."

Giunta continues to be based at the Seguin, Texas, facility, while Hemmings is located at the Peterborough, UK, facility.