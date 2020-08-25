--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Perkins Announces New Regional Sales Directors for Americas, EAME

Tue August 25, 2020 - National Edition
Perkins



Photo: 1/2
Photo: 1/2

Bill Giunta
Richard Hemmings

Perkins Engines Company Limited announced that Bill Giunta has accepted the position of Americas sales director, leading industrial engine sales execution for Perkins products within the Americas region.

Giunta, who recently served as the company's product and technical support manager, also will work closely with Perkins distributors across the region.

"Bill has an extensive background in commercial, sales and marketing disciplines from his time at Perkins," said Jaz Gill, Perkins vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts. "With his experience in leading diverse global teams, he is ideally suited to this position."

Following Trevor Toulson's retirement, Richard Hemmings has been promoted to the position of EAME sales director. Hemmings is responsible for sales to direct Electric Power (EP) original equipment manufacturers and Perkins distributors in EAME.

Most recently, Hemmings was EP sales manager in EAME, where his notable achievements included a strengthening of relationships with Perkins' large EP original equipment manufacturers. Those stronger relationships resulted in closer collaboration and business growth, according to the company.

"Richard is passionate about ensuring our customers thrive, and his customer-focused approach is key to our joint success," said Gill. "He also has a proven ability to establish and articulate a clear direction with his teams and a focus on delivering results."

Giunta continues to be based at the Seguin, Texas, facility, while Hemmings is located at the Peterborough, UK, facility.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Engines Perkins Perkins Engines Company Ltd.