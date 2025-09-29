Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Perkins Launches Diagnostics App On Trackunit Marketplace to Tackle Unplanned Downtime

    Perkins partners with Trackunit to launch diagnostics app on marketplace, offering advanced fault code diagnostics for engine insights. Collaboration aims to reduce downtime, enhance efficiency, and lower total cost of ownership for Perkins-powered machines through proactive issue resolution and optimized maintenance planning.

    September 29, 2025 - National Edition

    Perkins


    Perkins logo

    Engine manufacturer Perkins has entered into a Works With Trackunit program to deliver enhanced fault code diagnostics and actionable engine insights to customers.

    By leveraging Perkins' engine expertise, the new collaboration supports machine owners in tackling real-world challenges via an app on Trackunit's marketplace — helping reduce downtime, improve efficiency and manage the total cost of ownership over the engine's lifetime. OEMs, machine owners and rental companies will now have the option to consent to the addition of advanced condition monitoring via the Perkins app.

    "This will deliver a smarter, more connected operation that helps Perkins-powered customers avoid costly emergency repairs and keep projects on track," said Jaz Gill, vice president global sales, marketing, service and parts of Perkins. "With better visibility into engine health, owners can make faster, more informed decisions — translating into real savings and smoother day-to-day operations."

    By combining Perkins' advanced diagnostics with data that the customer consents to share with Perkins, the app can deliver recommendations for resolving issues leading to downtime before the issue is noticed in the field, according to the company. That means faster troubleshooting, fewer delays and higher first-time fix rates. It also frees up time for field teams to focus on proactive tasks, reducing reactive firefighting and supporting better workforce planning.

    "We want to empower our customers with smarter solutions that reduce unplanned downtime and help them run successful, efficient businesses," said Gill. "This collaboration helps machine owners stay ahead of issues, control operating costs and get the most value out of their Perkins engines over the long term."

    With this integration, customers gain faster issue resolution, as advanced diagnostics enable service teams to pinpoint faults quickly and reduce costly unplanned downtime. It also leads to more efficient service calls, with condition monitoring providing a single document that outlines key fault details, including likely required parts and areas to inspect, according to the company.

    In addition, maintenance planning is optimized by leveraging existing engine data and insights to ensure a seamless flow of actionable data for proactive decision-making.

    "This collaboration is about eliminating downtime for our mutual customers," said Søren Brogaard, CEO of Trackunit. "OEMs, machine owners and service teams can make more timely and informed decisions, ensuring faster resolutions and better overall equipment availability."

    "That will help fuel the industry-wide battle against downtime as we get more connected and eliminate inefficiencies throughout the industry," added Brogaard.

    For more information, visit trackunit.com.




