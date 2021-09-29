Peter D. Gehres

Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. (JMA) announced Peter D. Gehres as the company's new chief operating officer, effective Oct. 1.

As COO, Gehres will be responsible for overseeing and improving all aspects of auction operations. His role also includes integrating recent acquisitions while streamlining existing processes and procedures.

Gehres has worked in the auction industry since he graduated from The Ohio Auction School and The Ohio State University. As an auction professional for the last 18 years, Gehres has experienced nearly every aspect of the auction business and brings a wide array of skills to JMA. In addition to refining existing operations Gehres will lead JMA into new industry segments, sectors and regions.

"We are excited to have a person of Peter's talents and passion on our management and leadership team," said CEO and President Jeff Martin. "We look forward to new ideas and fresh perspectives. Peter will help advance our mission to consistently provide our customers with the best value-added service with the highest level of honesty, integrity and professionalism in the auction industry."

"Joining Jeff Martin Auctioneers is a huge step forward for me professionally," said Gehres. "I am excited to be part of the bold vision Jeff and Kellie Martin have for the company. It has been a blessing to work with some of the best auctioneers and auction companies in America. Those experiences have taught me the value of people in an industry often defined by processes and products. The best is truly yet to come for this company and our employees and contractors. Our clients and customers can look forward to continuous improvement in all aspects of our business as well as increased and varied auction options."

Before joining JMA, Gehres worked with other auction firms, including Barrett-Jackson, RES Auction Services, Akron Auto Auction and Southern Auto Auction. Gehres has a strong track record of industry service, including currently serving on the board of directors of the National Auctioneers Association and past president of the Ohio Auctioneers Association.

In 2015 he was awarded the coveted International Auctioneer Championship and previously won six other auctioneer championships.

JMA is North America's fastest-growing Equipment Auction Company. In 2021 the JMA family of companies is on pace to conduct over 150 live and online auction events in 19 states.

For more information, visit www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com.

