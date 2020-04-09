The Extendo 1056Xncomes standard with a 74-hp Cummins QSF 3.8 Tier IV Final diesel engine that features a DOC muffler and requires no diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). The machine also is the first X-Series model to offer an optional Deutz 74-hp Tier IV Final engine.

Pettibone has added the Extendo 1056X telehandler to its X-Series lineup, providing a 10,000-lb.-capacity machine capable of reaching lift heights of 56 ft. The new Extendo builds upon Pettibone's tradition of rugged design while offering numerous performance improvements for contractors and rental users working in masonry, construction and other material handling applications.

The Extendo 1056Xncomes standard with a 74-hp Cummins QSF 3.8 Tier IV Final diesel engine that features a DOC muffler and requires no diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). The machine also is the first X-Series model to offer an optional Deutz 74-hp Tier IV Final engine.

A 117-hpCummins engine option is available as well.

Mounted on a side pod, the engine offers easy service access while allowing enhanced curbside visibility and ground clearance of 18 in.

Featuring a four-section boom, the 1056X delivers maximum lift capacity of 10,000 lbs., max forward reach of 40 ft., and max lift height of 56 ft. The boom structure's formed plates offer greater strength while reducing weight.

The design also minimizes boom deflection for better control and accuracy when placing loads.

Abundant boom overlap provides smooth operation and reduces contact forces on wear pads, thereby extending service life. A bottom-mounted external extend cylinder further reduces the load on wear pads by up to 50-percent.

This cylinder location also provides greatly improved service access to internal boom components. Fastener-less wear pads also simplify service, and heavy-duty extension chains help ensure stable boom functions, according to the manufacturer.

Pettibone's tried-and-true hydraulics continue to deliver increased controllability and overall operating feel, while enhancing efficiency and cycle speeds. Cylinder cushioning has been introduced to dampen the end of strokes –both extending and retracting –to avoid the wear-and-tear of hard, jarring stops, while also helping prevent the potential spilling of a load.

The telehandler also uses a single lift cylinder that improves operator sight lines and has twin non-tensioned hydraulic lines for tilt and auxiliary plumbing.

Drivetrain and axles have been optimized to provide greater tractive effort with minimal tradeoff on top end speed. A pintle hitch mount adds versatility for towing.

Built for use on rough terrain, the unit offers full-time 4-wheel-drive with limited-slip front axle differential. Tight steer angle capability provides an efficient turning radius of 14 ft. 4in.

The Dana VDT12000 Powershift transmission offers three speeds, forward and reverse. The Extendo operator cab maintains Pettibone's ergonomic seat, pedal, joystick and steering wheel positions, while optimizing line of sight in all directions. A new analog/LCD gauge cluster comes standard. An optional 7-inch digital display with integrated back-up camera is also available.

The cab also offers enhanced climate control, flat bolt-in glass, split door design, openable rear window, USB accessory plug, lockable storage under the seat, and water-resistant components for easy interior washdown.

All-steel fuel and hydraulic tanks are built to resist damage. The 30-gal. fuel tank offers ample volume for a full day's work, and the lockable fuel-fill is in a clean, accessible location.

Other features include non-tensioned boom hoses, split-system electrical circuit panels, a 12-volt accessory plug in the engine bay, and heavy-duty bright LED lighting. Additional options include a sling hook for additional load security and a wide variety of attachments.

For more information, call 906/353-4800 or 800/467-3884, or visit www.gopettibone.com.