Pettibone Launches X-Command Telematics for Telehandlers, Cary-Lift, Speed Swing

Wed August 04, 2021 - National Edition
Pettibone


X-Command allows users to remotely track a machine’s location and observe data points such as engine hours, fuel rate and usage, diesel exhaust fluid level, battery voltage and more.
Pettibone has introduced X-Command, a new telematics program available for the company's X-Series telehandlers, Cary-Lift pipe and pole handlers and Speed Swing rail maintenance machines.

The system offers real-time access to machine data, thereby saving time, money and hassle for equipment owners, fleet managers, rental centers and maintenance technicians, according to the company.

X-Command allows users to remotely track a machine's location and observe data points such as engine hours, fuel rate and usage, diesel exhaust fluid level, battery voltage and more. By obtaining accurate and current performance information, users can quickly identify and address minor mechanical issues before they become serious.

Equipment owners can access data and generate reports using the online X-Command dashboard on their computer or mobile device. The platform allows for quick and simple remote diagnosis of a telematics-equipped machine, potentially eliminating the need for certain field service calls. By ensuring maintenance is up to date, users can consistently increase equipment uptime and improve their overall return on investment.

X-Command comes standard for two years on new Pettibone X-Series Extendo and Traverse telehandlers, and it also is available as a retrofit for existing X-Series models in the field.

The system is optional on new sales of Cary-Lift material handlers and on Speed Swing, the original do-it-all crane for the rail maintenance industry.

For more information, call 906/353-4800 or 800/467-3884, or visit www.gopettibone.com.




