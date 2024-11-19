The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Philadelphia Foundation launched "In the Construction Zone: An Activity Book" to inspire children's interest in construction. Featuring diverse characters and activities, the book aims to empower kids to envision themselves in construction careers. Sales support scholarships and programs for young women in the industry. Available on Amazon.

Photo courtesy of NAWIC

The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Philadelphia Foundation has released In the Construction Zone: An Activity Book, a construction-themed coloring and activity book designed to inspire creativity, problem-solving, and interest in the building trades among children.

The activity book features illustrations of women and men in construction roles, puzzles, safety tips, trivia and a comic strip that provides a glimpse into the daily lives of construction workers.

Originally introduced as a giveaway at NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation's Block Kids Building Competition, the new edition has been expanded and is now available for purchase nationwide on Amazon.

"We wanted to create a children's activity book that not only celebrates construction but also showcases women in the industry," said Mary Gaffney, president of NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation and president and owner of GEM Mechanical Services.

"When we saw how much kids enjoyed the original version, we knew we had to make it bigger and share it with a wider audience. This book gives them the chance to imagine themselves as future builders, leaders and innovators in construction."

The book goes beyond activities by encouraging children to explore how their individual skills and interests can align with construction careers. It also highlights pathways to these roles, from skilled trades to management positions.

The book maintains a strong connection to the foundation's Philadelphia roots. Characters are inspired by local construction workers, teachers, and students, and the cover artwork features iconic Philadelphia landmarks, including City Hall, the Comcast Technology Center, Christ Church Philadelphia and Carpenters' Hall.

"If they can see it, they can be it," Gaffney said. "We want children, especially girls, to envision themselves thriving in the construction industry — as tradespeople, project managers, or even as company owners."

Proceeds from book sales will support NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation's programs, including scholarships for young women pursuing careers in construction, the Mentoring Young Women in Construction (MyWIC) summer camps and the annual Block Kids Building Competition.

In the Construction Zone: An Activity Book is available for purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/dVHpF2h.

Today's top stories