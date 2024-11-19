List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Philadelphia's National Association of Women in Construction Releases Inspiring Children's Book

    The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Philadelphia Foundation launched "In the Construction Zone: An Activity Book" to inspire children's interest in construction. Featuring diverse characters and activities, the book aims to empower kids to envision themselves in construction careers. Sales support scholarships and programs for young women in the industry. Available on Amazon.

    Tue November 19, 2024 - National Edition
    NAWIC


    Photo courtesy of NAWIC

    The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Philadelphia Foundation has released In the Construction Zone: An Activity Book, a construction-themed coloring and activity book designed to inspire creativity, problem-solving, and interest in the building trades among children.

    The activity book features illustrations of women and men in construction roles, puzzles, safety tips, trivia and a comic strip that provides a glimpse into the daily lives of construction workers.

    Originally introduced as a giveaway at NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation's Block Kids Building Competition, the new edition has been expanded and is now available for purchase nationwide on Amazon.

    "We wanted to create a children's activity book that not only celebrates construction but also showcases women in the industry," said Mary Gaffney, president of NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation and president and owner of GEM Mechanical Services.

    "When we saw how much kids enjoyed the original version, we knew we had to make it bigger and share it with a wider audience. This book gives them the chance to imagine themselves as future builders, leaders and innovators in construction."

    The book goes beyond activities by encouraging children to explore how their individual skills and interests can align with construction careers. It also highlights pathways to these roles, from skilled trades to management positions.

    The book maintains a strong connection to the foundation's Philadelphia roots. Characters are inspired by local construction workers, teachers, and students, and the cover artwork features iconic Philadelphia landmarks, including City Hall, the Comcast Technology Center, Christ Church Philadelphia and Carpenters' Hall.

    "If they can see it, they can be it," Gaffney said. "We want children, especially girls, to envision themselves thriving in the construction industry — as tradespeople, project managers, or even as company owners."

    Proceeds from book sales will support NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation's programs, including scholarships for young women pursuing careers in construction, the Mentoring Young Women in Construction (MyWIC) summer camps and the annual Block Kids Building Competition.

    In the Construction Zone: An Activity Book is available for purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/dVHpF2h.




    Today's top stories

    Turner Construction Leads $675M Concourse Project

    Prioritize Planned Maintenance to Get the Most Out of Your Machines

    Depreciation Bonus Begins Phase-Out

    National Attachments Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary

    California's I-80 Pavement Rehab Project Moving Along

    Officials in Maryland Propose to Remove, Rebuild Both Spans of Chesapeake Bay Bridge

    Coastal Conservation Group in La. Teams With Chevron, Others to Build New 'Super Reef'

    NCDOT Engineers Able to Rebuild Gap in Key Highway Bridge Damaged By Hurricane



     

    Read more about...

    National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Women In Construction







    \\ \\ \\