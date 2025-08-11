Philippi-Hagenbuch engineers water tanks for maximum capacity and improved safety by using a stable square design, Hardox steel and customizable options for various environments. The tanks also feature operator-friendly controls, extend equipment life, and ensure long-term durability.

Philippi-Hagenbuch photo Philippi-Hagenbuch’s water tanks feature operator-friendly controls and the ability to spray the entire width of a haul road with one pass.

Philippi-Hagenbuch's water tanks feature a stable, square design that improves stability and maximizes hauling capacity.

Each tank is custom engineered to haul the greatest possible volume for the specific make and model of off-highway articulated or rigid frame haul truck, according to the company. The tanks feature operator-friendly controls and the ability to spray the entire width of a haul road with one pass. Water tanks are built with a superior-grade steel for increased longevity and maximum ROI, according to the company.

Philippi-Hagenbuch engineers water tanks for new haul trucks and as a retrofit for older trucks. Operations often incorporate the tanks onto their aging haul trucks to convert them to water trucks, extending equipment life.

After years of hauling heavy material and absorbing loading impact, even the sturdiest haul trucks experience wear on the suspension, frame and tires. Making the change to hauling water eases this burden and extends the life of the haul truck, helping operations maximize their equipment investment.

Unlike traditional round and trapezoidal water tanks, which typically use only 80 percent of the truck's capacity to prevent dangerous churning, water tanks incorporate a square design that lowers the center of gravity and maximizes the haul truck's capabilities.

Philippi-Hagenbuch engineers each tank to achieve the lowest weight and greatest possible hauling capacity. This can range up to 90,000 gal. — more than half the capacity of a water tower. The square design, along with internal side-surge stabilizers and a baffling system that results in full compartmentalization of the water, minimizes churning to improve vehicle stability.

Philippi-Hagenbuch custom engineers each water tank to fit the specific make and model of the haul truck and to match the unique needs of the operation. Each tank features Hardox 450 steel, which is over 300 percent harder and more corrosion-resistant than the steel used in most other water tanks on the market, equating to an exceptionally long water tank life, according to the company.

Water Tanks using Hardox HiAce acidic-resistant wear steel also are available as an option for highly acidic environments. Philippi-Hagenbuch also offers an insulated water tank design for cold weather conditions, with optional heating for use in environments as cold as -40 degrees.

"After more than 24 years on the market, none of our water tanks are showing signs of rust, corrosion or failure," said Josh Swank, Philippi-Hagenbuch chief growth officer. "The high-quality steel ensures they won't rust or wear down quickly. Most water tanks on the market only last 5 to 7 years, but the first water tanks we engineered are still out on the job site today. We are proud to explain why we exclusively use Hardox wear steel throughout our water tanks, and that we have decades worth of water tanks still operating around the world. This proves why our design coupled with superior steel create a water tank that is second to none."

Philippi-Hagenbuch water tanks feature rear-mounted spray heads, an optional remote-controlled water cannon and individual in-cab analog controls that are straightforward and easy to use. This provides the operator with precise — yet simplified — water control. The horizontal spray heads operate separately, allowing the use of any or all spray heads at the same time. The remote-controlled water cannon enables operators to spray water from 150 to 200 ft. away.

The water tanks' design minimizes confined space issues and provides easy maintenance access by incorporating full-sized exterior and interior access doors as well as access points at the top of the tank. All interior doors include rustproof pivots and allow unobstructed flow of clean air and natural light throughout the tank. To negate potential fall risks, the tanks incorporate a unique flat-top design that is easy to walk on when personnel are required to gain access to the top of the tank.

For more information, visit www.philsystems.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

