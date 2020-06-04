Philly Razes the Monolith

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Philly Razes the Monolith

Thu June 04, 2020 - Northeast Edition #12
Brenda Ruggiero – CEG Correspondent


The structure was built in 2002 and was the arch of what was to be a sky tram. It was part of a plan conceived by former Mayor Ed Rendell for a family entertainment complex to be built by mall developer Simon Property Group.
The structure was built in 2002 and was the arch of what was to be a sky tram. It was part of a plan conceived by former Mayor Ed Rendell for a family entertainment complex to be built by mall developer Simon Property Group.
The structure was built in 2002 and was the arch of what was to be a sky tram. It was part of a plan conceived by former Mayor Ed Rendell for a family entertainment complex to be built by mall developer Simon Property Group. Demolition is currently under way for a monolith at Penn’s Landing at the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia, Pa. Geppert Bros. Inc. is the subcontractor tasked with doing the demolition.

Demolition is currently under way for a monolith at Penn's Landing at the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia, Pa.

The structure was built in 2002 and was the arch of what was to be a sky tram. It was part of a plan conceived by former Mayor Ed Rendell for a family entertainment complex to be built by mall developer Simon Property Group. The design called for a Skylink Aerial Tramway to carry 3,000 people an hour across the river in climate-controlled gondolas.

The reported cost of the tower was about $16 million. However, after it was built, the property group pulled out of the plan and the monolith remained. Eventually, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation put a sign on the structure that read, "Welcome to Penn's Landing." It has reportedly been called everything from Stonehenge to Pi.

Current plans for the waterfront include a $225 million park that will reportedly cap I-95 and connect to the riverfront. In addition, the Delaware River Trail will add a two-way bike and walking trail and an extended pedestrian bridge will bring visitors to the waterfront. The edge of the parking lot where the monolith stood will be landscaped.

"As Philadelphia's Delaware River Waterfront [DRWC] prepares for significant investment in the coming years, the demolition of the tram foundation at Penn's Landing will remove the vestige of a project that was never realized," said Lizzie Woods, vice president of planning and capital programs. "DRWC is pleased to partner with the Delaware River Port Authority [DRPA] in the removal of the tram foundation as we prepare for the Waterfront's exciting future."

Almaz Crowe, director of communications & marketing of the DRWC, reported that the demolition was delayed because of the Stay-at-Home order issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It started it earnest on Monday, May 4, after the construction ban was lifted on Friday, May 1.

The winning bid came from A.P. Construction Inc. of Philadelphia. Completion is scheduled for mid-July.

Geppert Bros. Inc. is the subcontractor tasked with doing the demolition. Lars Paul Taboga, estimator/project manager of Geppert, reported that a Komatsu PC-490 excavator with approximately 75-ft. reach is being used to perform the bulk of the demolition. It also has a 10,000-lb. hammer attachment. A Komatsu PC-450 excavator assists and performs load out operations.

Taboga noted that the fact that the monolith structure is 67 ft. high presents a challenge in itself. In addition, the top beam was solid concrete and was 37 ft. long x 8 ft. wide x 12 ft. high. The two tower caps are 20 ft. long x 17 ft. wide x 13ft. high solid concrete, which placed the majority of the weight at the top of the monolithic structure.

"We are only able to access the structure from one side," Taboga said. "The Delaware River is approximately 40 feet away the structure"

He also noted that implosion was not an approved removal means and method by the owner.

"We knew the challenges a structure such as this presented in the bidding phase and recognized that it would be a slower removal process due to the original sheer hulking nature of the structure itself," Taboga said. "But we were up for the challenge to once again ‘Tear Down to Make Way for Progress.'" CEG



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Demolition Komatsu Pennsylvania Philadelphia