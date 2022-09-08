The project has Pike Industries milling the existing surface to a specified depth, then the first pass reclaim process will occur, pulverizing and homogenizing the remaining pavement with underlying subgrade. (Photo courtesy of Pike Industries and VTrans.)

Pike Industries, a CRH Company, began the $27.6 million Vermont Agency of Transportation's (VTrans) project that is resurfacing 12.5 mi. of VT-9 between Wilmington and Brattleboro. The project began in August 2021 and is expected to be completed Aug. 11, 2023.

The scenic two-lane road in the Green Mountains — one lane in each direction with shoulders on either side that are primarily 3 to 4 ft. wide and has some stretches that are as little as 1 to 2 ft. wide — was constructed in the mid-1930s in southern Vermont. The road, which carries approximately 6,800 vehicles daily, is used by local traffic, tourists and trucks.

"The project will install 11-foot travel lanes and shoulders in the 4 to 5-foot range wherever possible," according to VTrans. "Pinch points will be encountered due to topography and existing infrastructure, which will limit the final shoulder widths in some locations."

The work zone, between Wilmington mile marker 7.077 (Sun and Ski Road intersection) and Brattleboro mile marker 4.178 (Edward Heights), has crews working on the full width of the roadway, while maintaining one-lane of traffic.

The project has Pike Industries "milling the existing surface to a specified depth, then the first pass reclaim process will occur, pulverizing and homogenizing the remaining pavement with underlying subgrade," according to VTrans. "New gravel will be placed in some areas along the corridor to improve banking, then a second pass reclaim process will take place, which will facilitate a second round of homogenizing of the gravel and pavement as well as add in a stabilizing agent to create a structural layer of subgrade. Following the second pass reclaim, a structural thickness of pavement will be placed."

Additional work includes the replacement and maintenance of existing guardrail runs, some culvert replacements, ditching, center line rumble strip (CLRS) installations where criteria have been met, the replacement of signs along the corridor and upgrades to meet current standards set in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD).

"The length of the project is described as ‘Poor' to ‘Very Poor' based on the most recent surface condition data," said VTrans. "The project was originally programmed in 2016, but plan development did not take off until early 2019. Since this project was programmed based on the condition data, there was no true planning or scoping phase. Once complete, the roadway will be fully rehabilitated with an engineered structure based on the traffic demands. Because this project is a full-depth reclamation, VTrans had the ability to modify and correct banking to engineered superelevation requirements. Further, there will be drainage replacements and improvements installed to help keep water out of the roadway's structure."

The project was designed by CHA Consulting Inc.

"One concern with this project is the mountainous terrain the road travels through," according to VTrans. "During design, it was recognized that there could be some issues with traditional use of cold mix recycled pavement from the steep grades and heavy truck traffic. As such, VTrans elected to use a conventional hot mix for the base course to ensure that the pavement would stay put while subsequent layers were placed. We expect reclaims to last for 20 or more years with the proper preventive maintenance activities, mainly crack sealing and bonded wearing course applications in the future."

Traffic impacts are localized, based on where crews are working.

"There are no plans for detours," said VTrans. "The agency is working with the DMV and state police to help with enforcement, and there will be a temporary over width restriction implemented to help reroute oversize loads. During construction traffic is being managed with alternating one-way traffic. Flaggers are stationed throughout the work zone to guide motorists and manage traffic as construction is under way."

Pike Industries was awarded the contract on May 3, 2021. The first season concluded in late fall.

"Winter break for construction projects in Vermont ends on April 15," said VTrans "However, the start of work is dependent on weather conditions and tentative start to begin at the end of March."

During the 2021 construction season, work was conducted on drainage, slope and erosion control throughout the project.

"Excavation work was also conducted at the intersection near South Road," said VTrans. "The contractor completed all expected work during the 2021 season."

This phase of the work had crews trim trees, dig trenches and place tarps on them that were then filled in with gravel as well as widen some shoulders.

"We have not begun any resurfacing," said Nicholas LaClair, Pike Industries project superintendent. "We spent last fall installing new culverts and underdrain and ditching for better drainage. Our current projections show paving to start in June. There is a considerable amount of work that needs to be done prior to any asphalt being paved. We anticipate the 2023 season to include milling in Brattleboro, structure adjustments and rehabs, as well as paving the final lift of asphalt on the entire project. Paving will be followed by the installation of rumble strips and permanent pavement markings."

Work zones surrounding ongoing traffic present unique challenges requiring specialized knowledge and safety from everyone involved in the project.

"As always, our first priority is the safety of our workers and the traveling public," said LaClair. "Traffic management is one of the biggest challenges on a project of this size, especially when you consider the amount of commuters, truck traffic and the topography of the job. We will take every precaution to ensure a safe work site. Early detection devices such as message boards and construction signs will be placed to give the traveling public notice of the conditions of the road. Pike has requested a speed reduction throughout the project as well as lane restrictions for oversized loads.

There are no serious soil, water and utility issues.

"There are utilities throughout and in at least one location some were required to be relocated due to a turn lane installation and proposed shoulder width," said VTrans. "There is a brook that the roadway follows, which has a planned resiliency project being developed."

Safety is critical for the crews and motorists during the construction.

"Portable message boards are in place in advance of the project to get attention to the traveling public," said VTrans. "Construction signs are located at the beginning and end of the project for advance warning and sign packages will be set up at each flagger location. A reduced speed limit is in place for full length of the project and state police will be enforcing it."

The 2022 season will focus on the road resurfacing, which will follow tried and true methods.

Guardrail installation will be done in two phases.

"This spring, the existing rail will be removed and/or reset wider than it is now to allow space to rebuild the road," said LaClair. "All the new rail will be installed after paving the first two lifts of asphalt. We project the new rail installation to begin in August of 2022. A typical day of guardrail installation would be 900 linear feet of rail installed over a 10-hour shift."

The culvert and drainage work was completed in the fall of 2021. The subcontractor that installed all the new drainage used a Liebherr excavator, a Cat rubber-tire excavator and a Cat loader.

All the signage will be installed after paving the second lift of asphalt, an operation that is likely to begin in August 2022.

"Nearly all the current signs on the project will be replaced," said LaClair. "We will also install a new flashing beacon light near the Marlboro elementary school. All the signs being replaced will be salvaged and provided to the state garage as backups in case any damage is done to the new signs in the future. Sign installation will not require any specialized equipment. Typically, a Hilti hammer drill is used to set the breakaways and all posts and signs are installed by hand."

Peak days have many personnel on site. The subcontractors include ADA Traffic Control, EJ Breneman, Farquharson Brothers, FR Lafayette, L&D Safety Markings, Nicom, Surface Prep Technologies, Vermont Roadworks and Waters Excavation.

For the road work itself, Pike Industries will be bringing in standard equipment such as rollers, pavers, loaders and other pieces of iron. CEG

