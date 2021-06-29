Equipmentdown-arrow
Pinnacle Cranes Announces New Service Manager

Tue June 29, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Pinnacle Cranes


Scott Ramsdale
Scott Ramsdale
Scott Ramsdale Pinnacle Cranes will relocate its headquarters to Midland, N.C., in late July.

Pinnacle Cranes, a leading distributor of Link-Belt and Manitex cranes in North and South Carolina, announced that Scott Ramsdale has been promoted to service manager.

Ramsdale has been with Pinnacle for more than a year as the service supervisor and has more than 30 years' experience in the crane and manufacturing industries.

"Scott [Ramsdale] is a crane industry veteran that has demonstrated a passion for customer service," said Jim Mackinson, president of Pinnacle. "Scott will provide great leadership for our service team as we transition to our new facility in Midland, N.C."

Pinnacle Cranes will relocate its headquarters to Midland, N.C., in late July and is excited to introduce Ramsdale and the new facility to all of its customers.

For more information, call 704/285-5957.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




