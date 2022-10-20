The first 50-ton girder arrives. The girders are part of the new terminal project, which will include four bridges. (Photo courtesy of Blue Sky News/Pittsburgh International Airport)

Years ago, Pittsburgh was "steel city" and known for its smoky skylines from the residue of the furnaces that turned iron ore into the steel that built America's railroads and cities.

Over the years the city has transformed itself into a gleaming downtown anchored by banking, technology and world-class universities. The smoky skies have been replaced with clear views of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers uniting to form the Ohio River, one of the country's most important waterways.

The Pittsburgh International Airport is undergoing a similar transformation. The $1.4 billion construction project will add an 811,000 sq.-ft. terminal plus parking facilities that will bring a new level of convenience for passengers.

The airport's last major renovation was approximately 30 years ago. The new landside terminal is being built between the current landside and airside terminals. This new construction will eliminate the need for the tram that runs between the current terminals.

"All of those systems behind the scenes are past their useful life," said Paul Hoback, executive vice president and chief development officer of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, which operates the airport. "We will eliminate the people mover train and eight miles of a baggage system that is costly to maintain. Although we are no longer a hub, we're building an origin and destination airport."

Pittsburgh International Airport serves more than 8 million passengers annually on 16 carriers with nonstop service to 68 airports.

The groundbreaking for the construction of the new terminal was in October 2021 with construction activities continuing through 2024 with the grand opening scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

Construction Activities

In 2021, workers excavated approximately 300,000 cu. ft. of material to prepare for the new terminal's foundations. In addition, approximately 85,000 tons of concrete were crushed and set aside for use in future road construction. After test borings, foundation support drilling began.

At the end of September 2022, nearly all of the concrete for pile caps has been placed as well as 70 percent for the grade beams with 60 percent of the structural slabs poured. Thirteen of the piers for the elevated road planned for the front of the terminal have been installed, with seven more to go.

A new road will be built from the airport entrance to the terminal. Also, an exit road from the terminal will tie into existing exit roadways. Four bridges, including a terminal front bridge, will be constructed. The terminal bridge will have three levels and be about 1,300 ft. long.

"The new terminal will transform and modernize Pittsburgh International to better meet the needs of the region," said Hoback. "The goals of this project are to increase economic opportunity, stabilize costs for the airlines and create a world-class experience for passengers."

The renovations will accommodate multiple means for passengers traveling to the airport. A five-story multi-modal complex will be constructed that will encompass a 3,300-parking space garage, a rental car facility and surface parking lots.

Airport planners will be seeking at least a LEED Silver Certification for the terminal and other buildings. That means taking "green building" to another level. Environmentally friendly actions will include:

Parksmart certification for the garage, which reduces energy and will encourage biking, carpooling and alternative fuel vehicles;

Source construction materials locally including 16,000 tons of steel, more than 354,000 sq. ft. of wood and 94,000 tons of concrete;

Approximately 75 percent of all construction waste generated will be recycled or reused rather than being sent to local landfills. Much of this will be concrete used for the new roads;

Use of highly efficient heating and cooling systems for the terminal building;

Sustainable landscape to conserve water and energy and decrease runoff; and

Use of native plants to minimize the need for extensive watering and maintenance. Also, the collection of rainwater to supplement water needs.

During the construction process, workers will be using two Manitowoc MLC 300 VPC cranes. These behemoths weigh about 380 tons and will extend 290 ft. above the construction site.

Construction activities were put on hold during the pandemic and economic downturn.

"We used this time to further consider how to incorporate public health improvements in a post pandemic environment," said Hoback. "We resumed building realizing cost savings with a new tech-forward health-centered terminal."

The airport terminal construction will make it easier for passengers and also enhance their experience with the addition of concessions, artwork and amenities. The new structure will have green plazas, gathering spaces and an abundance of natural light.

In addition to the improved experience for passengers, the massive project will have a positive impact on construction in the region.

"This means more jobs and growth for western Pennsylvania," said Hoback.

The airport modernization program is expected to generate about $2.5 billion in economic activity and more than 14,000 total direct and indirect jobs over the next three years. CEG

