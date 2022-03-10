Plasterer Equipment recently took on the Bergmann Americas product line in central Pennsylvania.

Bergmann Americas has announced a new partnership with Plasterer Equipment, which allows the dealer to add a unique line of tracked and wheeled site dumper trucks to its fleet.

The addition of this new product line expands Plasterer's customer offerings, making it a one-stop-shop dealership for many worksite needs and opens up opportunities with new customers, according to the company. After only a couple months, feedback from demo customers has been extremely positive, with others lining up to test them with their operators.

"We are a good match for each other because we share a belief in offering superior customer support with the quality products we take to the market," said Tom Hartman, vice president of sales and marketing of Bergmann. "Plasterer is a long-established Pennsylvania company with a great reputation in taking care of their customers. Their motto, ‘When you purchase a machine, we deliver our company,' is very apparent in all dealings we've had with them and seen with them as they interact with customers. They will be representing the Bergmann line in central Pennsylvania."

Bergmann Americas, with its North American headquarters in Spartanburg, S.C., is the North American importer of the Bergmann product line from Meppen, Germany. The product offering for dealers includes compact articulated dump trucks (15 tons), track dumpers (12 tons) and the Bergmann site dumper line-up (4 to 10 tons).

The Bergmann C815s is a 15-ton compact articulated dump truck with three dump body options: rear dump, swivel dump and three-way dump. New for 2021 is the C815s Bergmann 3,000 gal. off road water truck. The C912s track dumper offers a swivel dump, rear dump and flatbed designs. The site dumper line up offers extended flexibility in the 4- to 10-ton class.

For more information, call 864/707-0080 or e-mail [email protected] CEG

