List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ponsse Manufactures 18,000th Forest Machine

Thu June 02, 2022 - National Edition
Ponsse


The 18,000th Ponsse forest machine was completed at Ponsse's factory in Vieremä. After its handover, the Ponsse Elk will be operated by VMC Bois in France.

"The highly demanding harvesting industry calls for solid professional skills, determination and close cooperation. These are also the characteristics of our partnership with VMC Bois. It feels really good to deliver this machine to VMC Bois, and I would like to thank them for our excellent cooperation," said Marko Mattila, sales marketing and service director.

"We started our cooperation with Ponsse after we purchased a used Ponsse Ergo a few years ago. We continued our partnership by buying a few new machines, and today we received the 18,000th Ponsse machine here in Vieremä. Our cooperation has been productive, and we are very satisfied with our partnership," said Alexandre Collomb, one of the three owners of VMC Bois.

VMC Bois owns four Ponsse machines, and it mainly operates in eastern parts of central France. Established in 2009, the company currently has 27 employees. VMC Bois also is engaged in sawmill operations, generating energy from chips.

Ponsse Elk — Versatile, Agile Forwarder

Ponsse Elk is a highly versatile and agile forwarder in the smaller midsize class. Elk offers an unprecedented load-carrying capacity in its size class, and its fuel-efficient engine and large fuel tank extend the refuelling interval, according to the manufacturer.

Elk's responsive engine, impressive torque and sturdy loader make working comfortable, especially when the operator can enjoy the most spacious cabin on the market, including ergonomic controls, the manufacturer said.

Entered in serial production in 2005, more than 1,000 Ponsse Elk forwarders have been completed, delivered to more than 20 countries and tested in real-life conditions across the globe.

Starting as the dream of Einari Vidgrén, Ponsse is a family-owned business that now operates in the harvesting markets of over 40 countries. Environmentally friendly harvesting and customer-driven R&D are strongly emphasised in Ponsse's business. All Ponsse forest machines are still manufactured in the company's birthplace in Vieremä in northern Savonia, Finland.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Simplifying Jobsite Safety: Tips to Reduce Workzone Accidents, Injuries

McCarthy's Expansion of Port Houston Will Help Supply Chain Woes

VIDEO: Record-Setting Glass-Bottomed Bridge Spans Across Vietnam Gorge

Chargers Break Ground On New $276M El Segundo HQ

Caterpillar to Launch Demonstration Project Using Hydrogen-Fueled Combined Heat, Power System

VIDEO: Volvo CE Delivers First Fossil-Free Steel Hauler

CTE Names Matt Nazzaro Chief Operating Officer

Interstate 24 Smart Corridor Project in Tennessee to Tackle Road Congestion



 

Read more about...

Business News Forest Machines Forestry Equipment Forestry News Ponsse






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA