VIDEO: Ponsse's Solutions for Heavy-Duty Forwarding

Mon November 29, 2021 - National Edition
Ponsse



The Ponsse Elephant King forwarder is the most powerful machine in the company's forwarder range. It offers a superior level of comfort, is particularly economical and efficient when transport distances are long or transported trees are large, according to the company.

"Elephant King's technology, tested in extreme conditions in the Russian cold and the Brazilian heat, improves productivity and helps the operator keep going. This forwarder's cabin offers an enjoyable work environment for professionals who appreciate comfort, safety and ergonomics," said Juha Haverinen, product manager, forwarders.

"The powerful engine and the 20-tonne load carrying capacity guarantee that trees are transported efficiently."

When Elephant King is equipped with Ponsse Active Crane, a loader control system for forwarders, productivity in demanding conditions will improve even further. With the Active Crane system, the operator controls grapple movements instead of individual functions, lightening the operator's workload.

Active Crane is easily controlled using two levers, one of which controls the grapple height from the ground and the other controls the direction of movement.

Unprecedented Efficiency, Speed for Load Handling in Tough Conditions

The Elephant King forwarder with the K121 loader is the most powerful combination at work sites where load handling takes up a large part of working hours. The K121 loader also makes working easier at sites where large trees are handled and on steep slopes where the loader needs to be powerful. The high slewing and lifting power, longer reach, new loader geometry and good controllability speed up loading and unloading.

For more information, visit www.ponsse.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




