List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Portable Generator Manufacturers' Association Unveils Safety Program Geared Toward Kids

    Mon September 11, 2023 - National Edition
    PGMA


    Content is divided into two distinct age groups: K-6 and 7-12 grades. The lessons promote safe usage of portable generators in emergencies and avoidance of exposure to dangerous carbon monoxide fumes.
    Content is divided into two distinct age groups: K-6 and 7-12 grades. The lessons promote safe usage of portable generators in emergencies and avoidance of exposure to dangerous carbon monoxide fumes.

    Portable generators can be life-saving sources of power in times of emergency. Unfortunately, when used improperly, they also can be deadly.

    It's never too early to start educating people about the safe, proper use of these tools, which is why the Portable Generator Manufacturers' Association (PGMA) is releasing a portable generator safety curriculum, "Generate Safety," designed for school-aged children.

    Content is divided into two distinct age groups: K-6 and 7-12 grades. The lessons promote safe usage of portable generators in emergencies and avoidance of exposure to dangerous carbon monoxide fumes.

    PGMA is the industry association for portable generators and is dedicated to educating consumers on the safe use of portable generators, as demonstrated by its Take It Outside campaign.

    "Generate Safety" is ideal for use in schools, scout and other troop programs, safety towns and other community-based children's safety advocacy classes, power company and other public safety outreach managers, and more. The program helps fulfill teachers' mission of preparing children by helping to develop safe behaviors students can carry into adulthood. The program's goal is to help consumers appreciate that portable generator safety isn't just for adults. In fact, teaching kids about portable generator safety has immediate benefits ... and long-term benefits, too.

    "Each year, portable generators help tens of thousands of people weather power outages brought on by storms, fires, and other emergencies," said Susan Orenga, executive director, PGMA. "The program's age-appropriate curriculum teaches students about the simple steps necessary to help ensure safe and proper operation — such as always using the generator outdoors, well away from dwellings, and never indoors, in the garage, or near doors, windows or vents.

    "By establishing good habits now, we can help the next generation ‘generate safety' now and as they get older."

    "Generate Safety" includes a detailed Teacher's Guide and downloadable educational content, including posters, word searches, lessons and support materials that teach students about safe placement and operation of portable generators as well as the advanced planning needed to help ensure their proper, effective use.

    All tools and materials are available FREE from PGMA and can be downloaded at https://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com/ under the Safety Resources tab.

    About PGMA

    Formed in 2009, PGMA members include major manufacturers of portable generators sold in North America and a significant majority of the industry. The Portable Generator Manufacturers' Association (PGMA) develops and influences safety and performance standards, including the only comprehensive portable generator standard, ANSI-PGMA G300.

    For more information, visit www.pgmaonline.com.




    Today's top stories

    Construction of New $935M WALK Bridge Over Norwalk River Begins

    NYC Completes Grand Concourse Reconstruction From E. 175th St. to Fordham Road

    Some DOTs Installing Solar Panel Fields Along Interstate Stretches

    Students from Pennsylvania, Georgia Earn Top Honors in Annual ARTBA Transportation Video Contest

    Digital Transformation of Construction Job Site Is On the Horizon: Here's What You Need to Know

    Cornerstone Building Brands Unveils Hypersteel Cold-Formed Buildings

    Rhode Island Receives RAISE Grant Toward Route 37 Project

    Western Products Showcases Its Western Pile Driver



     

    Read more about...

    Education Portable Generator Manufacturers' Association (PGMA) Portable Generators safety






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA