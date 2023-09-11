Content is divided into two distinct age groups: K-6 and 7-12 grades. The lessons promote safe usage of portable generators in emergencies and avoidance of exposure to dangerous carbon monoxide fumes.

Portable generators can be life-saving sources of power in times of emergency. Unfortunately, when used improperly, they also can be deadly.

It's never too early to start educating people about the safe, proper use of these tools, which is why the Portable Generator Manufacturers' Association (PGMA) is releasing a portable generator safety curriculum, "Generate Safety," designed for school-aged children.

Content is divided into two distinct age groups: K-6 and 7-12 grades. The lessons promote safe usage of portable generators in emergencies and avoidance of exposure to dangerous carbon monoxide fumes.

PGMA is the industry association for portable generators and is dedicated to educating consumers on the safe use of portable generators, as demonstrated by its Take It Outside campaign.

"Generate Safety" is ideal for use in schools, scout and other troop programs, safety towns and other community-based children's safety advocacy classes, power company and other public safety outreach managers, and more. The program helps fulfill teachers' mission of preparing children by helping to develop safe behaviors students can carry into adulthood. The program's goal is to help consumers appreciate that portable generator safety isn't just for adults. In fact, teaching kids about portable generator safety has immediate benefits ... and long-term benefits, too.

"Each year, portable generators help tens of thousands of people weather power outages brought on by storms, fires, and other emergencies," said Susan Orenga, executive director, PGMA. "The program's age-appropriate curriculum teaches students about the simple steps necessary to help ensure safe and proper operation — such as always using the generator outdoors, well away from dwellings, and never indoors, in the garage, or near doors, windows or vents.

"By establishing good habits now, we can help the next generation ‘generate safety' now and as they get older."

"Generate Safety" includes a detailed Teacher's Guide and downloadable educational content, including posters, word searches, lessons and support materials that teach students about safe placement and operation of portable generators as well as the advanced planning needed to help ensure their proper, effective use.

All tools and materials are available FREE from PGMA and can be downloaded at https://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com/ under the Safety Resources tab.

About PGMA

Formed in 2009, PGMA members include major manufacturers of portable generators sold in North America and a significant majority of the industry. The Portable Generator Manufacturers' Association (PGMA) develops and influences safety and performance standards, including the only comprehensive portable generator standard, ANSI-PGMA G300.

For more information, visit www.pgmaonline.com.

