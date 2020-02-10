Potain Launches MRH 175 Tower Crane at ConExpo

The MRH 175 is the latest release in Potain’s line of hydraulic luffing jib cranes, a product line the company has continuously developed since unveiling the MRH 125 a year ago. The Hup M 28-22 is the third model from the groundbreaking Hup self-erecting crane range and the first to prioritize mobility.

Potain has announced the new MRH 175 tower crane, a new hydraulic luffing jib crane that will make its debut at ConExpo 2020.

It's one of two Potain cranes that will be on display at the Manitowoc booth during the show, where the company plans to showcase the latest in lifting technology for two of the busiest sectors in the built environment: high-rise construction and homebuilding. The other crane on show will be the Hup M 28-22 that was introduced in 2019 and is making its North American debut, complete with a new transport axle for the regional market. Both cranes can be found on the Manitowoc booth, #F6144, in the festival lot, near the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Thibaut Le Besnerais, vice president of global products for tower cranes at Manitowoc, said both models feature designs that give users capabilities not available with other cranes.

"In recent years under The Manitowoc Way operating system our product development has accelerated and what's exciting about this is not only the number of new cranes we're introducing, but the innovation they bring to market," he said. "The MRH 175 has our latest hydraulic luffing technology: a design we've been championing for the past two years. Meanwhile, the Hup M 28-22 harnesses all the versatility and speed of our Hup cranes but with added mobility. So, at ConExpo customers can get a firsthand look at the latest technology for the high-rise and home building sectors."

The MRH 175 is the latest release in Potain's line of hydraulic luffing jib cranes, a product line the company has continuously developed since unveiling the MRH 125 a year ago. Manitowoc has championed this category of cranes, with dozens of models already delivered to a range of markets. Combining the advantages of Potain's MR luffing jib cranes and MDT topless cranes, contractors find them particularly straightforward to assemble and disassemble on congested sites, making them ideal for urban projects, high-rise construction or job sites where space is limited.

Maximum capacity for the MRH 175 is 11 ton (10 t), while the maximum jib length is 180 ft. (55 m). Tip capacity is 1.65 ton (1.5 t) when working with the full 180 ft. (55 m) jib, or 3 ton (2.7 t) if fitted with 164 ft. (50 m) of jib. Maximum line speed is 705 ft/min (215 m/min) when working with the high-performance 90HPL25 hoist.

The crane's unique design, with its fixed counter jib and topless structure, facilitates its trademark fast erection and dismantling, as well as making it more compact for transport, needing only four standard containers. The elements weigh under 8.5 ton (7.7 t), and there is a single counter-jib/jib foot package. The topless design also means less space is needed on sites where multiple cranes overfly the job site and the hydraulic design means no wire rope installation is needed. It also means a smaller assist crane is needed for erection as there is no cathead to assemble.

Potain's hydraulic luffing design features a shorter counter-jib and out-of-service radius than rope-luffing alternatives. This frees up valuable space on job sites, with the MRH 175 delivering an out-of-service radius of only 33.5 ft. (10.2 m), regardless of jib length. Freestanding heights of up to 206 ft. (62.8 m) are available with the 6.5 ft. (2 m) K-mast sections, and the crane also is compatible with 5.2 ft. (1.6 m) K-mast sections.

On the hoisting drum, up to 3,136 ft. (956 m) of rope is available with the 90HPL25 winch, allowing users to choose either 1,568 ft. (478 m) in a two-fall configuration with a 5.5 ton (5 t) maximum capacity or 784 ft. (239 m) in a four-fall configuration with an 11 ton (10 t) maximum capacity. Luffing the crane from the horizontal to vertical is efficient, taking less than two minutes, delivering optimum productivity on the job site.

"Hydraulic luffing topless cranes have a very strong future in our industry, and we've been pleased with the uptake over the past two years," said Le Besnerais. "Potain customers have seen the advantages these new cranes deliver and how they help them achieve a stronger return on investment on their projects. We have a strong technical training program to accompany our new MRH cranes, and the feedback from the market has been very positive."

Potain Hup M 28-22

The Hup M 28-22 is the third model from the groundbreaking Hup self-erecting crane range and the first to prioritize mobility. It's making its North American debut, complete with an all-new integrated transport axle designed for the local market.

The double-steering axle gives the model better job site accessibility and enables it to travel at speeds of up to 50 mph (80 kmh). It provides best-in-class compactness, measuring just 38 ft. (11.6 m) when folded. It is one of the most compact cranes in its category, enabling it to easily move from site to site and to be maneuvered into narrow, restricted spaces at the job site. The crane has a 92 ft. (28 m) jib and features 16 configurations, which is unique to this category of crane, and this enables it to be easily adapted for a range of applications, according to the manufacturer.

"The new Hup M 28-22 optimizes mobility, productivity and versatility for our customers by combining the best engineering designs with the latest software and technology," said Le Besnerais. "Its design and capabilities make it a perfect choice for homebuilding or renovation works."

