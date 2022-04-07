List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Power Equipment Announces New General Manager, Credit, Finance

Thu April 07, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Power Equipment


Tim Hancock
Tim Hancock

Power Equipment announced the promotion of Tim Hancock to general manager, credit and finance. Hancock replaces Jim McNeillie, who after 40 years has retired from Power Equipment. Hancock will lead the credit and finance department for all Power branches.

"Tim has been with Power Equipment for 13 years serving in the credit department. Tim's patient and courteous approach with our customers will certainly be an asset for our company. Tim is a great leader and I look forward to working with him as our company continues to grow," said Andy Moon, president of Power Equipment.

"I have enjoyed and appreciated all the advantages Power has provided to me during my tenure," Hancock said. "The stability of our company and the team atmosphere makes this a great place to work.

"Moving forward, my aim is to create a more seamless partnership with our sales department, which in turn will help our customers."

Prior to this new role, Hancock served as the general manager of credit for Power. He worked for a number of years prior to Power in the banking industry.

For more information, visit powerequipco.com.




Today's top stories

Is Right-to-Repair Order a Sleeper Issue for the Construction Industry?

World of Asphalt, AGG1 Break Records at Show

Rockingham Bridges Replacement Over Williams River Finishes On Time

Volvo CE Breaks Ground on $6.4M North American Technician Training Center

Archer Western, Sundt Will Deliver $612M Austin Highway Job

Link-Belt Introduces 355 X4S Excavator

Stellar Hybrid Power Source Reduces Carbon Footprint

NCDOT Outlines Approach to Replace Wilmington's Cape Fear Memorial Bridge



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Power Equipment






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo