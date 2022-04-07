Tim Hancock

Power Equipment announced the promotion of Tim Hancock to general manager, credit and finance. Hancock replaces Jim McNeillie, who after 40 years has retired from Power Equipment. Hancock will lead the credit and finance department for all Power branches.

"Tim has been with Power Equipment for 13 years serving in the credit department. Tim's patient and courteous approach with our customers will certainly be an asset for our company. Tim is a great leader and I look forward to working with him as our company continues to grow," said Andy Moon, president of Power Equipment.

"I have enjoyed and appreciated all the advantages Power has provided to me during my tenure," Hancock said. "The stability of our company and the team atmosphere makes this a great place to work.

"Moving forward, my aim is to create a more seamless partnership with our sales department, which in turn will help our customers."

Prior to this new role, Hancock served as the general manager of credit for Power. He worked for a number of years prior to Power in the banking industry.

