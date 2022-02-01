Andy Moon

Power Equipment, a member of the Bramco family of companies, announced the promotion of Andy Moon to president following the retirement of Chris Gaylor at the end of February 2022. This promotion is effective, March 1, 2022.

In his new role, Moon will continue to lead the sales force while also adding product support oversight and executive functions to his responsibilities.

"Andy has served as the vice president of sales throughout his 20 years with Power Equipment. He has built an industry leading sales team and has wonderful relationships with our manufacturers, employees and customers. We are excited for Andy to lead Power in this period of continued growth,"Michael Brennan, CEO of Power Equipment said.

"Andy is a thoughtful leader and does an excellent job of balancing the competing demands of our industry," Mike Paradis, chairman of Power Equipment, added.

Moon is committed to continuing the strong legacy and trust that Power Equipment has shared with its customers since 1946.

"It is truly exciting to be leading such a strong company — with great products, reliable partners and exceptional employees. Providing our customers with an industry leading level of service will continue to be our goal. My role is to support the Power team and remove any obstacles that keep them from achieving this."

