Komatsu D375A-8 crawler dozer.

Power Equipment Company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., has been named the authorized Komatsu distributor in eight counties in southwest Virginia.

In addition to Washington County and Bristol City, where Power is currently the authorized Komatsu dealer, the counties of Lee, Wise, Scott, Dickenson, Buchanan, Russell, Tazewell and Smyth are now serviced by Power Equipment. The Power Equipment branch in Kingsport, Tenn., will service these counties.

Power Equipment is a member of the Bramco family of companies, one of the largest equipment dealers in North America and Komatsu dealer for Tennessee, northern Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. This expansion brings Power Equipment's expertise and support to Komatsu customers in a larger portion of southwest Virginia.

"We take great pride in our relationship with Komatsu and we are pleased that we get to expand our customer base in southwest Virginia," said Chris Gaylor, president of Power Equipment. "Expanding our footprint in these counties means we continue to build on our partnership with Komatsu and have the opportunity to showcase the support and services that comes with the Power Equipment brand."

Matt McQueen, regional sales manager for the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region, agrees. "It is truly exciting to be involved in increasing Power Equipment's territory in the southwest Virginia region. Power has proven success with Komatsu products and services and I look forward to working with the current customer base as well as grow Komatsu's presence in this area."

Chad Sluss, sales representative, will continue to service this region. Sluss has been in southwest Virginia more than 15 years selling and supporting the Komatsu brand, "This region has wonderful customers which I have had the pleasure of working with for years. I am thrilled to continue these relationships and offer them the strong support and service that comes working with Power Equipment."

Today's top stories