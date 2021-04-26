McCloskey International has unveiled the I4C, the latest entry into McCloskey's impact crusher line. In a class of its own, it brings the power and productivity of an 44.3 in. (112.5 cm) impactor to a compact footprint for maximum maneuverability.

Taking the original impact crusher design and transforming it into a heavy duty compact product that is even more flexible and productive, the new mobile crushers maximize the efficiency of any project site, according to the manufacturer.

Built to the same high standards as full-size crushers, the new I4C delivers additional convenience and choice to suit every customer's needs. McCloskey engineers have adapted the design to meet the evolving requirements of today's projects and operations by developing more compact products while maintaining the same high standard of McCloskey durability, reliability and quality.

The I4C compact impact crushers have a number of features that enhance their operation. The 44 in. impact crusher has been designed with a deeper chamber, creating greater tramp release space. With an aggressive blow bar and apron design, four-bar variable speed rotor and three crush zones with an optional fourth strike, the I4C can be set up as a primary or secondary crusher in some of the toughest materials.

A new asymmetric feeder reduces bridging that can occur in some applications and, combined with the single unit feeder-hopper construction, delivers better motion and vibration for the material as it moves into the impact chamber. Maximum efficiency of material flow is delivered end-to-end with the I4C — from the feeder to the new curved belt on the main conveyor that better manages material delivered to its 4m high stockpile.

With quick release and ground level access, the conveyor belt also is easy to maintain and service.

As with all McCloskey equipment, safety is paramount, and the I4C is equipped with a number of features to ensure the workplace and the operator are secure. A chamber door safety sensor, built in safety shutdown functions, chamber safety arm and an innovative platform for changing blow bars all contribute to the safe operation and maintenance of the equipment.

Simplicity is key, with ease-of-use and safety considerations built into the low voltage electrical system, hydraulics and control panel. Higher engine power delivers cost efficiency by delivering maximum production levels and is, size-for-size, McCloskey's most powerful impact crusher, according to the manufacturer.

"Listening to our customers is a core element of our design engineering across all product lines. We are bringing to the I4C to market to respond to the demand for a heavy duty, high production impact crusher with high mobility and enriched safety features. The I4C is an exciting entrant to the category, and we look forward to working with our global dealer network to fulfill the demand for these products," said Toni Laaksonen, senior vice president, McCloskey International.

For maintenance ease the vast majority of components are identical between models to simplify spare parts. Ground level access allows for quick service and maintenance, reducing the downtime for the operation.

These compact, mobile crushers are suited particularly to construction and demolition recycling, asphalt recycling and aggregates. The new impactors deliver high performance and expanded versatility in a highly mobile lineup to customers around the world. With their fast set-up time and ability to nimbly move around in tight spaces, the crusher's small footprint is uniquely suited to heavy duty applications where mobility and high production are key.

For more information, visit www.mccloskeyinternational.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories