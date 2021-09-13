The Merlo line up at PowerPro includes Rotos, with their 360-degree rotating turret with lift heights up to 115 ft., and the full line of telehandlers with lift heights up to 59 ft. and various weight capacities up to 26,500 lbs.

PowerPro Equipment, located in New Holland, Pa., has added Merlo telehandlers to its lineup of equipment.

Established in 1969, PowerPro Equipment has curated a reputation for offering a broad selection of high quality, light and heavy equipment for sale and rent to homeowners, lawn care professionals and construction companies. PowerPro's seven locations serve Pennsylvania and New Jersey with direct sales, rentals and service.

"After a number of in-depth conversations with Dwight Hurst and his team, PowerPro chose to grow their market share by teaming up with Merlo and offering the full line of Merlo telehandlers," Austin Bailey, AMS-Merlo sales manager, said. "PowerPro is uniquely positioned to serve both agriculture and construction markets."

"We wanted to partner with a manufacturer that holds a dealer in high regard and will help build a brand within a market," said PowerPro President Dwight Hurst. "Merlo gives us that opportunity to tap into a market that we have not been into previously. The heart of Lancaster is farming and Merlo telehandlers, such as the Multifarmer and Turbofarmer, give farmers a multi-use product."

The Merlo line up at PowerPro includes Rotos, with their 360-degree rotating turret with lift heights up to 115 ft., and the full line of telehandlers with lift heights up to 59 ft. and various weight capacities up to 26,500 lbs.

"The full line of telehandlers," Hurst said, "especially the Merlo Roto, is an asset our rental programs are already taking advantage of as demand for this type of machinery gains traction in our market."

For more information about PowerPro Equipment, visit www.powerproequipment.com/.

For more information about Merlo, visit www.ams-merlo.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories