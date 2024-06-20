Photo courtesy of Hyundai Powerscreen of California President Gary McConn displays the company’s official HD Hyundai Construction Equipment dealership plaque.

Two Powerscreen dealerships of the UK-based Molson Group announced the addition of Hyundai construction equipment to their growing portfolio of leading brands.

Through their locations in Dixon, Calif. (near Sacramento); Reno, Nev.; and Helena, Mont., the dealerships — Powerscreen of California, Nevada and Hawaii, and Powerscreen of Washington — will sell and service the full HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America product line to customers in California, Nevada and Montana.

The addition of Hyundai mass excavators, wheel loaders, wheeled excavators and hydraulic breakers will provide a more comprehensive choice of equipment meeting the needs of a variety of applications for customers of both Powerscreen of California and Powerscreen of Washington.

Molson Group, the UK parent company of the two dealerships, has for the past two decades successfully supplied and serviced the Hyundai brand throughout the UK. This addition to their portfolio takes Powerscreen of California and Powerscreen of Washington another step forward in offering a full range of construction and recycling equipment for customers in the western United States.

The dealerships' sales, parts and service teams are receiving training to support the full range of Hyundai crawler and/or wheeled 10-ton to full-sized 100-ton excavators.

One of the most important additions was the arrival of Hyundai wheel loaders, ranging from the 130 hp, 2.5 cu. yd. HL930A up to the 420 hp, 9.2 cu. yd. HL985A.

Powerscreen of California President Gary McConn, said, "The addition of Hyundai into our dealerships will allow us the opportunities we need to deliver an effective single-source supply option for our customers, whether that is for earthmoving, recycling or quarrying applications. Our ability to support the Hyundai brand for our customers will be easier, thanks to our group's experience with and knowledge of the product gained from more than 20 years of supplying and supporting the brand across the UK, even achieving the accolade of becoming the manufacturer's biggest European dealer."

Senior VP of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America Mike Ross added, "I am very excited to enter this new partnership with both dealerships. Their business intelligence, thanks to the digitization of their business, gives them extra insight and access to a granular level of detail that will help us better serve their customers. This strong infrastructure and attention to detail, combined with a depth of knowledge from their UK operations, help ensure customers in the area will get the top-caliber service they expect for their Hyundai equipment."

McConn noted that the Group's unique familiarity with Hyundai products has allowed them to accurately stock up on consumables and spare parts, so that both new and existing customers will have immediate access to parts for their Hyundai equipment.

About Powerscreen of California and Powerscreen of Washington

Powerscreen of California, Nevada and Hawaii and Powerscreen of Washington are dealerships serving customers across the western United States. Both dealerships are part of Molson Group, the UK's largest independent new and used equipment dealer. Molson and its dealers serve customers across a wide range of applications, including general construction, earthmoving, quarry and mining, agriculture and recycling.

For more information, visit www.powerscreenofcalifornia.com and www.powerscreen-wa.com.

