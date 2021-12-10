Precision Planting, a subsidiary of AGCO Corporation and provider of farmer-focused hardware and software technology to help farmers improve every season, announced an agreement to acquire the business and assets of Creative Sites Media, a software and app development company in Bloomington, Ill.

"CSM enhances Precision Planting's IT, web development and R&D software teams with expertise that will improve internal operations of the company as well as our farmer-focused software products," said Justin Kauffman, general manager, Precision Planting.

"The acquisition of CSM complements AGCO's vision of being the trusted partner for industry-leading smart farming solutions and enabling precision agriculture."

Precision Planting intends to retain the CSM team and maintain its operations in Bloomington. Included in this acquisition is CSM's new innovation studio, also located in Bloomington, where the company plans to expand its recruiting, training, teaching, R&D and development.

