Kelly Genzlinger

Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a nationwide custom truck and trailer company, announced that Kelly Genzlinger has joined the leadership team as chief information officer (CIO).

Genzlinger's career in information technology spans several industries, and her knowledge of the automotive industry, data-driven mindset, and leadership experience are crucial components that will advance PTR's innovation-focused and technology-enabled strategy, the company said.

In her new role as CIO, Genzlinger will lead PTR's continuous improvement team, as well as spearhead the implementation of technology, optimize project management efforts and scale the company's systems.

"We're delighted to have Kelly on board as PTR's new CIO. From the get-go, Kelly had our leadership team thinking critically about our technology stack and looking at how to continuously automate our process and build a technology-enabled strategy. Welcome to PTR, Kelly," said Adriene Horn, president.

"I'm honored to join an amazing executive leadership team at PTR as their chief information officer and am coming onboard eager to lead the charge in shaping the company's digital landscape, enhancing technology capabilities, and fostering innovation that propels the organization forward," said Genzlinger.

For more information, visit www.rentptr.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories