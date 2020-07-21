--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Premiere Manufacturing Releases New Trailer Coupling

Tue July 21, 2020 - National Edition
Premier Manufacturing


The Saf-T-Latch — part number 820ELA — is connected to a Premier air chamber. If a driver forgets to close the hitch manually, the coupling is designed to close when the emergency brake is released.
Trailer separations happen frequently in North America — at a rate of more than two and a half per day — but Premier Manufacturing hopes the Saf-T-Latch leads to fewer accidents.

"This new product is intended to be a fail-safe in the event an operator forgets to close the latch on the hitch," Premier Manufacturing President Paul Grycko said.

"We have no doubt this product will reduce the number of disconnects occurring, which improves safety within our industry."

Premier said it has had discussions with fleets in the past to develop a product like the 820ELA to further enhance their own current safety protocols.

"Fleets have approached us and asked that we help find a solution to trailer separation events," Grycko said. "We think the new 820ELA is an additional safety measure that will help do that."

Premier highlights that it is always the responsibility of the person making the coupling connection to ensure the latch is closed, as well as the driver's responsibility to verify that the equipment is correctly connected prior to moving the vehicle. In the event the coupling is not properly closed, the 820ELA is there to help avoid a catastrophic failure.

For more information, visit premier-mfg.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



