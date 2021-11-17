Located on Highway 281 at 3413 N U.S. Highway 281, the facility is located on approximately 1.87 acres.

Compact Construction Equipment LLC, the authorized Bobcat equipment dealer in south, central and west Texas, celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch location in Marble Falls, Texas, on Oct. 29.

The facility, located on the north side of Marble Falls, opened for business in June

Attendees to the grand opening were invited to tour the facility, check out the newest Bobcat equipment and enjoy a catered lunch. Factory representatives from Bobcat Company, Virnig Manufacturing, Fecon, as well as team members from Bobcat of Marble Falls, were on hand to answer customer questions and demonstrate its products.

The Marble Falls Chamber of Commerce's team of ambassadors also were present to host the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Located on Highway 281 at 3413 N U.S. Highway 281, the facility is located on approximately 1.87 acres. The building occupies more than 13,000 sq. ft. and includes a large shop for service, an indoor equipment showroom, expansive parts warehouse and dedicated area for new and used equipment plus rental inventory.

"We are really excited to be in Marble Falls," said Chief Executive Officer Whit Perryman. "This new branch will allow us to better serve our customers west of Austin. With the unprecedented growth the area is experiencing, our Marble Falls location will make it quicker and easier for customers to get the Bobcat equipment, parts and service they need."

