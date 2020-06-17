--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Prinoth Announces Changes to Board, Senior Management

Wed June 17, 2020 - National Edition
Prinoth


Horst Haller
Alessandro Ferrari
Klaus Tonhäuser

Prinoth Group announced the following changes to its board and senior management. These changes will continue the forward-thinking direction which the Prinoth Group has adopted due to important technological innovations and diversification.

Werner Amort

Werner Amort has been appointed to the supervisory board of Prinoth after 16 years as the president of Prinoth Group.

Amort will continue to support the company and also will succeed Michael Seeber in his function as chairman of the Prinoth advisory board.

Klaus Tonhäuser

Klaus Tonhäuser has been appointed as the president of Printoth Group starting June 2020.

Tonhäuser made a name for himself as director of Rosenbauer (one of the three world leaders in fire engine manufacturing) and as CEO of Poloplast.

"I am very happy to be a member of the Prinoth team and to be able to lead this highly-regarded company. Prinoth stands for customer orientation, quality, innovation and sustainability — all of them characteristics with which I fully identify.

"Together with my colleagues, we will further shape the growth trajectory and winning path of Prinoth and take the company into the future."

Alessandro Ferrari

Alessandro Ferrari has been appointed the CEO for the tracked vehicles and vegetation management divisions.

Ferrari has been a member of the board of directors of Prinoth Group since 2018 and held various positions in purchasing, operations and sales in the last 9 years. He is an active member of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) has been serving in the ICUEE management committee since 2019 and in the Canada Leadership Group since its creation in 2020.

Horst Haller

Horst Haller has been appointed the CEO for of Snow Groomer division. Haller has been a member of the board of directors of Prinoth Group since 2017 and covered various positions in R&D, Product Portfolio Management and After Sales in the last 18 years.

Anton Seeber, president of the HTI Group, which Prinoth is part of, said: "Werner Amort has, in the last 30 years, made an important contribution to the growth of our Group. First, with great commitment to Leitner, and subsequently, since 2004, more and more towards Prinoth. I am certain that Klaus Tonhäuser, together with the two CEOs Horst Haller and Alessandro Ferrari, will continue the successful path of the Prinoth Group in the direction of innovation and diversification."

For more information, visit www.prinoth.com.



