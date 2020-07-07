Prinoth Announces New Representation in Indiana

Prinoth announced MacAllister Machinery as the newest partner in its dealer network. Headquartered in Indianapolis with locations throughout Indiana, MacAllister will provide vehicle rental, sales, parts and service for the Prinoth Panther tracked carriers in Indiana.

Long Tradition, Solid Reputation

MacAllister Machinery which opened in 1945, celebrates 75 years of business this year. Through three generations of MacAllister family, the company has provided an ever-expanding line of products, services and technologies.

The company prides itself in taking care of its customer base stating that "Every step along the way [of its development] has been taken to meet genuine needs and to forge the kind of relationships that keeps customers coming back" — a statement that resonates with Prinoth's business ideal to support its customers through every project, every sale and even through its service level.

"We have been seeking representation in Indiana for a few years now and we are really excited about finally finding the right partner for us. Through many of the brands they already represent such as Caterpillar, Genie, Kubota, Vermeer — to name a few — we knew right away that MacAllister was a dealer of choice in Indiana. Through our numerous discussions, we can already tell that adding Prinoth crawler carriers to their lineup, will be a good addition to their already extensive product offering," said Doug Little, director of sales of Prinoth.

Panther Lineup

MacAllister Machinery currently has Panther T12's and T14R's available for rent from its heavy rents department, with plans to add additional models in 2020. Vehicles are available for rent with dump boxes or tilting flat decks, and also can be customized to meet the customers' needs.

MacAllister offers the entire Panther lineup from its retail sales departments. In addition to standard configurations, MacAllister also works closely with Prinoth's Application Engineering Service to develop customized turn-key solutions for new and unique applications.

With MacAllister's wide range of job site equipment and tools available for rent and sale, it can now offer a one-stop-shop solution for customers needing to work in, or travel through, challenging terrain and conditions. By simply mounting tools such as compressors, generators, hydro-seeders, chippers, straw throwers or whatever the customer needs, a Prinoth Panther from MacAllister Machinery can be delivered to the job site ready to work.

"We believe the Prinoth line of track machines will be a great complement with all of MacAllister's customer service offerings from all aspects of our business; rental, sales, parts and service," said Bob Woodward, heavy equipment rental manager of MacAllister. "It's a good fit for us as the Caterpillar dealer in Indiana, as they run Caterpillar engines. The quality and productivity put Prinoth as the leader in its industry."

MacAllister's Panther fleet is already available for rental.

For more information, visit Prinoth.com and macallister.com.