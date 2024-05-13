Photo courtesy of ProLift Rigging The new ProLift Rigging facility at 10245 Golf Academy Dr. in Bristow, Va.

The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading provider of solutions-based industrial construction services in North America, announced the launch of a new full-service branch serving the northern Virginia area.

The Manassas expansion marks ProLift's second major "hub" branch in Virginia and fourth facility in the state overall. Previously, ProLift provided service to northern Virginia out of its Leesburg and Winchester warehouse locations.

A "hub" branch is a full-service facility, typically located in larger metropolitan areas, that acts as a regional headquarters from which work crews and equipment are dispatched across a wider geographic service area than a standard branch would accommodate.

"Our new branch puts ProLift at the center of the action for new data center, renewables, and biotech construction projects," said David Richardson, branch manager of the northern Virginia locations. "This area is undergoing tremendous industrial growth and expansion; having a significant presence closer to our clients' job sites will add to the convenience and efficiency we can provide."

The new facility is located at 10245 Golf Academy Dr. in Bristow, Va. It features more than 50,000 sq. ft. of secure climate-controlled indoor storage and another 15,000 sq. ft. of secure outdoor storage/yard space.

"While ProLift has had a substantial presence in the northern Virginia area for more than four years now, we have never been able to offer our partners such a wide variety of local capabilities before," said Jesse Taylor, president and CEO of The ProLift Rigging Company. "We are excited to expand our operations and assist with the continuing growth of this region."

The new Manassas branch features a collection of modern crane & rigging equipment, including various capacities of AT cranes, forklifts, VersaLifts, TriLifters, gantry's, telehandlers and other specialized lifting equipment. It also features a collection of heavy-haul tractors and specialized trailers to support last-mile transportation. The office is currently open for business.

For more information, visit www.proliftrigging.com.

