List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    ProLift Rigging Company Opens New Full-Service Branch in Northern Virginia

    Mon May 13, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    ProLift Rigging Company


    The new ProLift Rigging facility at 10245 Golf Academy Dr. in Bristow, Va.
    Photo courtesy of ProLift Rigging
    The new ProLift Rigging facility at 10245 Golf Academy Dr. in Bristow, Va.

    The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading provider of solutions-based industrial construction services in North America, announced the launch of a new full-service branch serving the northern Virginia area.

    The Manassas expansion marks ProLift's second major "hub" branch in Virginia and fourth facility in the state overall. Previously, ProLift provided service to northern Virginia out of its Leesburg and Winchester warehouse locations.

    A "hub" branch is a full-service facility, typically located in larger metropolitan areas, that acts as a regional headquarters from which work crews and equipment are dispatched across a wider geographic service area than a standard branch would accommodate.

    "Our new branch puts ProLift at the center of the action for new data center, renewables, and biotech construction projects," said David Richardson, branch manager of the northern Virginia locations. "This area is undergoing tremendous industrial growth and expansion; having a significant presence closer to our clients' job sites will add to the convenience and efficiency we can provide."

    The new facility is located at 10245 Golf Academy Dr. in Bristow, Va. It features more than 50,000 sq. ft. of secure climate-controlled indoor storage and another 15,000 sq. ft. of secure outdoor storage/yard space.

    "While ProLift has had a substantial presence in the northern Virginia area for more than four years now, we have never been able to offer our partners such a wide variety of local capabilities before," said Jesse Taylor, president and CEO of The ProLift Rigging Company. "We are excited to expand our operations and assist with the continuing growth of this region."

    The new Manassas branch features a collection of modern crane & rigging equipment, including various capacities of AT cranes, forklifts, VersaLifts, TriLifters, gantry's, telehandlers and other specialized lifting equipment. It also features a collection of heavy-haul tractors and specialized trailers to support last-mile transportation. The office is currently open for business.

    For more information, visit www.proliftrigging.com.




    Today's top stories

    Crews Complete Covington, Georgia Community Project

    Volvo Trucks Continues Electromobility Leadership: Ten New Locations Join Certified EV Dealership Network

    Chicago Bears Announce Plans for New Enclosed Stadium

    North Causeway Bridge Offers Innovation, Congestion Relief for Fort Pierce, Fla., Motorists

    VIDEO: Connecticut Officials Celebrate Rapid Reopening of I-95 Bridge After Destructive Fire

    Hundreds of Communities in Massachusetts to Benefit From $375M in Infrastructure Funds

    Boston's Transit, Bicycle Riders Likely to Get More Space On Back Bay Streets in 2024

    U.S. Navy Awards $146.8M Contract to Skanska to Build NOAA Facility in Newport



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Virginia






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA