The article discusses the growth in the demolition market and the advancements made by Toku America Inc. with its Striker FPV Series fixed hydraulic pulverizer. The pulverizer is designed for efficient material fragmentation, separating rebar from concrete for easier disposal and recycling. With features like high-strength housing, reversible blades, and an energy recovery system, the FPV Series promises reliable performance in heavy-duty industries. Toku also offers engineering support and hydraulic breaker rebuilding services for customers.

Toku photo Toku Striker FPV Series fixed hydraulic pulverizer

Secondary demolition tools are designed and engineered to safely and efficiently break down or remove structures, buildings or materials while preparing the site for new construction, renovation or redevelopment.

The demolition market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to factors such as urbanization, infrastructure development and renovation projects — all amid post-COVID construction upswing. The global demolition tools market size was valued at $5.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $7.95 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.7 percent during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

In response to meeting this growth trajectory head-on, Toku America Inc. has recently advanced its Striker FPV Series fixed hydraulic pulverizer. The secondary attachment is uniquely engineered for reduction and fragmentation of demolished materials, making disposal and recycling easier by separating the rebar from the concrete — delivering reliability, precision and crushing force.

FPV Series Fixed Pulverizer Specs

Part of its growing demolition equipment series portfolio, Toku's FPV Series demolition operations in heavy-duty industries like mining, construction and recycling — featuring the following engineering optimization specifications:

• Housing: Manufactured from high-strength, wear-resistant Hardox steel — known for its hardness and durability.

• Hydrualic Cylinder: The reversed hydraulic cylinder is engineered to provide optimal crushing force while protecting the rod from accidental impacts and damage during use.

• Pressure Relief Valve: Designed to protect the pulverizer from high hydraulic pressure spikes.

• Speed Valve: Present in medium-large size crushers, the speed valve significantly increases the opening and closing speed of cylinders to provide fast and efficient cycle times. The speed valve, combined with an onboard energy recovery system, allows for fast cycle time, maximum strength and productivity.

• Interchangable Teeth and Blades: The teeth have a patented cutting profile that increases penetration and crushing of the material. Reversible blades significantly increase their useful life.

• Interchangable Plate: The FPV series are designed with a "Bold-On" wear plate for fast, easy maintenance. Notably, this plate prevents wear of the structural material — increasing the lifespan of the attachment.

According to Toku America President, Matt Gruden, "Toku's Striker FPV is uniquely designed to work on the ground to meet the needs of secondary processing, such as recycling and crushing of the loose materials. Given the boom in secondary demolition tools, the FPV series engineered configuration of structural strength and crushing efficiency performance features can meet these heavy-duty/long-haul demands."

Toku also has an engineering team available with more than 40 years of experience to provide guidance and technical support in choosing the rock breaker system specific to customers' needs. The company's service profile also offers hydraulic breaker rebuild options including — master seal kit, front tool bushing, spring pins/stopper pins, retainer pins, labor and return freight. Additional parts and labor will be quoted as needed prior to repairs.

For more information, visit: www.toku-america.com

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

