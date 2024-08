CEG photo Seen here is just a small sampling of the inventory at Quality Fleet Service’s new Brockton, Mass., location.

Nick Moynihan, president of Quality Fleet Service, South Hadley, Mass., announced the acquisition of New England Road Equipment in Brockton, Mass.

With this purchase, Quality Fleet Service now offers the following product lines from both locations:

Hyundai

Bell Trucks

Bandit Industries Heavy Division

Eggersmann North America

Rockster

Polaris

Manitou

Liebherr

Metal Press Plows

New Holland

Today's top stories