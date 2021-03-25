Quality Fleet Service Inc. has joined Bandit Industries' growing network of authorized dealers, increasing the reach of Bandit to offer industrial equipment to professionals in the states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

"Quality Fleet Service has a deep commitment to service," said Bandit Sales Manager Craig Davis. "They share our desire to offer the best quality equipment and the best customer experience in the industry, and we couldn't be more pleased for them to join our network of dealers."

Bandit customers will have access to service, parts and sales for whole tree chippers, The Beast horizontal grinders, forestry mowers and Arjes slow-speed shredders at the following location:

Quality Fleet Service Inc.

548 New Ludlow Rd

South Hadley, MA 01075

Phone: 413/213-0632

"Quality Fleet Service is already a trusted and respected dealer to countless customers, and we're proud to have them represent Bandit in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut," Davis said. "This is a dealership that Bandit owners can rely on."

For more information, visit www.qualityfleetservice.com and www.banditchippers.com.

