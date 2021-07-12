Alexandra Gregor

The Quarry Academy 2020 scholarship winner is Alexandra Gregor, a mining engineering and management student from the South Dakota School of Mines.

Gregor is originally from Sioux Falls, S.D.

"I am grateful for this opportunity and am excited to see where this brings me in the future," Gregor said.

The yearly Quarry Academy seminar, organized by Dyno Nobel and Sandvik, is designed for those who serve in the aggregate industry and focuses on teaching participants how to produce aggregates efficiently.

Raphael Carmona, VP North America at Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, said, "The next generation of professionals will support our industry by finding even more sustainable and productive ways to work going forward. We, as Sandvik, are very proud and honored to be able to award exceptional students like Alexandra, who will for sure help the industry to continually provide a great service to our society."

Mike Romano, SVP Corporate Accounts & Technical Services, said, "Dyno Nobel is excited to support the aggregates industry's future leaders through the Quarry Academy Scholarship. We'd like to congratulate Alexandra on her outstanding achievement and look forward to seeing her make a positive impact on the industry."

The 15th Quarry Academy seminar will be on Nov. 16 to 18, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas.

Details for the next Quarry Academy seminar will be published at www.quarryacademy.com. Participants can register here.

