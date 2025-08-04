Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Quinn Rental Expands Reach to San Juan Capistrano, Carson

    Mon August 04, 2025 - West Edition #16
    Quinn Rental Services


    A selection of equipment offered by Quinn Rental Services
    Quinn Rental Services photo
    A selection of equipment offered by Quinn Rental Services
    A selection of equipment offered by Quinn Rental Services   (Quinn Rental Services photo)   (Quinn Rental Services logo)

    Quinn Rental Services, a division of Quinn Co. and a leading provider of equipment rentals, announced the opening of new California locations in San Juan Capistrano and Carson.

    This expansion marks a continued investment in supporting contractors, builders and trades professionals across Southern and Central California. With broader coverage, quicker turnaround, and a wide range of equipment from 70-plus brands — including Cat, Genie and Allmand — Quinn Rental Services is equipped to meet the demands of job sites large and small.

    "We're committed to being where our customers are," said Jim Sands, senior vice president of Quinn Co. "These new locations reflect our mission to deliver reliable equipment and responsive support across the region."

    For more information, visit quinncompany.com/rental.




    Today's top stories

    Major Century-Old Bridge in Haverhill, Mass. to Be Razed So $251M Replacement Can Be Built

    As Key Bridge Demolition Continues, Maryland Officials Prepare to Build New Span

    WVDOT Presents Check for WVU Tech Scholarship Fund

    Designs Have Been Approved for New IBX Light Rail Line to Run from Queens to Brooklyn

    JCB Wins $45M U.S. Marine Corps Contract for New Backhoe Loader

    Concrete Foundations Association Announces 2025 Project of the Year, Professional Awards

    Frisch & Sons Prominent in Backyard Pool Demolition

    Granite Nears I-10 Reconstruction Completion in Ariz.



     

    Read more about...

    Business News California Quinn Company







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147