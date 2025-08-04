Construction Equipment Guide
Mon August 04, 2025 - West Edition #16
Quinn Rental Services, a division of Quinn Co. and a leading provider of equipment rentals, announced the opening of new California locations in San Juan Capistrano and Carson.
This expansion marks a continued investment in supporting contractors, builders and trades professionals across Southern and Central California. With broader coverage, quicker turnaround, and a wide range of equipment from 70-plus brands — including Cat, Genie and Allmand — Quinn Rental Services is equipped to meet the demands of job sites large and small.
"We're committed to being where our customers are," said Jim Sands, senior vice president of Quinn Co. "These new locations reflect our mission to deliver reliable equipment and responsive support across the region."
For more information, visit quinncompany.com/rental.