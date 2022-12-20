The South Quad, expected to open during the 2024-25 academic year, will be located between Quinnipiac’s Tator Hall, the College of Arts and Sciences, and the Commons residence hall. (Rendering courtesy of Quinnipiac Today)

The Hamden, Conn., Planning and Zoning Commission approved a plan Dec. 13 by Quinnipiac University to go ahead with what the school calls a "transformative" building project on its South Quad project, setting the stage for construction to begin this winter.

The $293 million effort consists of an approximately 142,000-sq.-ft. general academics building, a new 80,000-sq.-ft. School of Business, and a 417-bed, first-year student residence hall. The South Quad, expected to open during the 2024-25 academic year, will be located between Quinnipiac's Tator Hall, the College of Arts and Sciences, and the Commons residence hall.

"This is a great example of our community's shared vision for the future," Bethany Zemba, Quinnipiac's vice president for strategy and community relations, told the college's online news site. "So many people have participated in conversations — from the development of our master facilities plan to working with the planning and zoning commission."

Throughout the nearly two-year process, there has been collaboration with students, administrators, faculty, the Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce, and the broader Hamden and North Haven communities, Quinnipiac Today reported.

Nancy Dudchik, president of the Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce, was one of the community leaders who worked closely with the university since the project's earliest planning stages.

"I was proud to have been a part of the process in support of Quinnipiac University," she said Dec. 14. "Last night's approval of the three new buildings that will create the South Quad is an exciting and necessary chapter for the university's growth and competitiveness. It's an important step in the university's decision to have all [undergraduates] reside on campus as well as adding two new academic buildings."

The two academic buildings and residence hall will support student learning and social development, while providing faculty with modern facilities for research, advanced pedagogy and immersive learning approaches that model future careers, the university said.

"Together, we are building the ‘University of the Future,' recognizing the vision of the strategic plan, commissioned under the leadership of President Judy Olian," Zemba added.

The Quinnipiac Board of Trustees first approved the project in January. Its construction will be funded through a combination of the university's endowment, philanthropic efforts and debt financing.

South Quad Built for Modern Learning

Quinnipiac's School of Business will feature an innovation hub to act as an incubator for building and testing ideas. In addition, it will house:

A financial technology center where students will use cutting-edge trading platforms, investment tools and data systems.

Offices for faculty members.

Flexible lecture and event spaces that can seat up to 150 people for any size gathering.

An environmentally conscious central energy plant for the business school.

"The South Quad project is a momentous investment in the future of education at Quinnipiac," said Holly Raider, dean of the School of Business. "The future home of the School of Business will spark collaborative learning experiences, provide added space for academic and career advising for students, and will accelerate innovation in new areas of study."

Quinnipiac's new general academic building will feature wet and dry labs, space to expand the university's computing programs, new classrooms, collaborative spaces for breakout and group study, and offices for deans and faculty. It also will house a modern auditorium to seat more than 700 people for both college and community events.

The South Quad's residence hall will include single- and double-rooms, accommodate more residential students on campus, and enrich the living-learning experience, Quinnipiac Today noted. The air-conditioned building will offer extracurricular opportunities for students to gather, build a community, and advance their career readiness and emotional well-being through the design of proper spaces. The structure also will include lounges and an outdoor courtyard.

"Our new residence hall will bring the idea of a living-learning community to a new level," predicted Tom Ellett, chief experience officer at Quinnipiac. "It offers new opportunities for our students to collaborate and grow with each other, as well as with faculty. In fact, the new residence hall includes an apartment for a new faculty-in-residence, [like] that at other leading institutions of higher learning."

Structures to Benefit Their Environment

The university's new South Quad — like its Recreation and Wellness Center — will be constructed with the environment in mind.

"Each of the three buildings has been designed to be LEED certified, promoting a healthy regional ecosystem that stimulates students, faculty, and staff to practice sustainable behaviors in their personal and professional lives," explained Sal Filardi, Quinnipiac's vice president of facilities and capital planning.

Virtually every detail has been planned to be of benefit to area habitats, including native species of plants, rain gardens and lights that prevent light pollution — something praised by area environmental organizations. A new water-filtration system also will ensure that any water leaving the area is clean.

