Mi-Jack Products President's Racing Team Earns Indy 500 Win

Tue September 01, 2020 - Midwest Edition #18
Katherine Devlin – CEG Editorial Assistant

On Aug. 23, Takuma Sato (#30), brought the Rahal, Letterman and Lanigan Racing (RLL) team its second Indianapolis 500 win.
On Aug. 23, Takuma Sato (#30), brought the Rahal, Letterman and Lanigan Racing (RLL) team its second Indianapolis 500 win. In his 13th Indy 500, Rahal matched his best finish of third place in 2011, and was a factor in the final laps.


Sato earned his second Indy 500 win from his best start for the 500 (third place). He led twice for a total of 27 laps and was fast in the final stage of the race after his last stop. Exiting the pits in second place, Sato took the lead from Scott Dixon on lap 185, then held off several attempts by Dixon to repass as the pair worked their way through lapped traffic.

A caution came out on Lap 196 of 200, when teammate Pigot crashed hard, leading the race to end under caution.

"[It was] simply an amazing day. I just can't put words for it. Big thank you to everyone. Obviously, the Speedway, Roger Penske and the Hulman-George family. To get this race going this year, I know it's a lot of people's commitment. But we really appreciate it. So happy to be part of this organization. First of all, I mean, what an amazing team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is. I know it's everything a team and a driver can dream of winning the 500. Achieving one [first] and three [third] in this fashion is simply amazing. Thanks Bobby, Mike Lanigan and of course David Letterman," said Sato.

Sato is the 2017 Champion of the Indy 500. The 2020 race was his 11th Indy 500 and third with RLL. He has six IndyCar Series wins and nine poles. He moved from 17th in series point standings to sixth with 207 points.

In his 13th Indy 500, Rahal matched his best finish of third place in 2011, and was a factor in the final laps. He has six IndyCar Series wins and three poles. He is currently fourth in series standings with 214 points, only 37 out of second place.

"It was a great day for our team, the entire organization and all of our partners. I hope Spencer is ok; that's my main concern at this time. Secondly congrats to Takuma for a heck of a drive. I'm proud of you and thankful for what you have done for our program and all of our partners," said Rahal.

This was the second Indy 500 win for the team and first since 2004 when Buddy Rice won from pole. Both wins came from front row starts. In 2012 with RLL, Sato was alongside eventual winner Dario Franchitti in Turn 1 on the final lap but his race ended due to contact after he was squeezed down on the apron and lost control of his race car. He was able to deliver that win this year.

RLL co-owner, Mike Lanigan, also is president of Mi-Jack Products, a sponsor of RLL and an affiliated company of Howell Tractor and Equipment. Howell Tractor & Equipment opened in 1943 and serves the Illinois and northwest Indiana area. Howell offers heavy equipment for sale or rent to the construction, mining and material handling industries, and prides itself on around-the-clock, professional service.

For more information, visit howelltractor.com and mi-jack.com. CEG



