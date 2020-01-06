--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Raken Launches Real-Time Data Production Tracking App

Mon January 06, 2020 - National Edition #1
Raken


A look at some of the data collection possible through use of Raken’s easy-to-use Production Tracking tool.
A look at some of the data collection possible through use of Raken’s easy-to-use Production Tracking tool.

Raken, the top-rated mobile field operations solution for the construction industry, has announced the launch of Production Tracking, a better way to manage productivity in the field. By providing construction teams with an easy-to-use tool to track employee time and materials, Production Tracking helps increase profitability and ensure the project is progressing according to plan.

Production Tracking allows users to record the quantity of materials installed each day along with employee and crew time; automatically calculate the actual quantities of materials installed and compare those with the amounts budgeted; monitor progress and identify risks early with real-time data; and bid more accurately on future projects based on historical production data.

"Every project starts with the goal of ending on time and on budget, and we build solutions which ensure that goal becomes a reality," said Kyle Slager, Raken's CEO and founder. "Staying true to Raken's field-first approach, our goal with Production Tracking is to empower construction teams with the data they need to make decisions that positively impact the profitability of their projects. We're providing a fast, easy-to-use solution that connects the field to the office, reduces stress, increases efficiency and profitability."

According to a recent MarTec study of 400 general contractors and subcontractors, 53 percent of respondents expect production tracking to be included in their field platforms. The addition of Production Tracking allows Raken to meet these expectations to become the go-to solution in the field.

"We're staying true to our philosophy to build software for workers in the field," Slager said. "By empowering the team on site with an easy visual of field progress straight from their mobile devices, they spend less time chasing down information and more time managing their project."

Following a $10 million Series A funding round in June 2018, Raken has introduced several powerful product enhancements, including Toolbox Talks — a first-of-its-kind innovative feature that streamlines the workflow of essential jobsite safety meetings, as well as a Spanish-language option and offline mode.

Raken serves clients in 92 countries and has been utilized on more than 350,000 projects. The cloud-based SaaS solution boosts productivity and safety by streamlining field data collection and project and safety management workflows such as daily reporting, time tracking, production tracking and safety management.

About Raken

Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows for the construction industry. Raken's digital toolbox connects the field to the office with daily reports, timecards, toolbox talks, photo management, production tracking and more. Swinerton Renewable Energy, John W. Danforth, Broadway Mechanical and thousands of other top general contractor and subcontractor firms use Raken for their field reporting needs. To find out more, visit www.rakenapp.com.



