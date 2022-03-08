RAM Inc.’s 2022 Blasting and Explosives Safety Training (BEST) Course will be held Sept. 20 to 22 at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D., and the Crazy Horse Memorial.

The BEST course instructs attendees on explosives regulations, safety and application as well as hazard recognition, accident prevention and new product introductions related to explosives and face profiling. It also emphasizes hazard recognition posed by deteriorated explosives.

BEST sessions are led by instructors with decades of practical experience in their respective fields. Helping attendees comply with state and federal regulations, course topics offer value to all professionals with varied experience levels, from individuals with decades in the field to those just entering the explosives industry.

The BEST course is designed with a sharp focus on the advancement of safe handling of hazardous materials, according to the company.

"Creating a culture of safety at the workplace is paramount for all mining and quarrying operations, regardless of the size," said Robert McClure, president of RAM Inc. and BEST course facilitator and instructor. "Hazard recognition is key to advancing safety at the workplace, and our BEST course is a great opportunity for companies to improve the recognition and handling of hazardous situations."

Those attending the 2022 BEST course receive:

Comprehensive safety instructions for commercial explosives and blasting;

updated BATFE, MSHA and U.S. Department of Transportation explosives regulations;

electronic blasting systems face profiling and supporting technologies updates;

hazard recognition of deteriorated explosives;

20 continuing education hours, course manual and certificate; and

tours of Crazy Horse Memorial and Mt. Rushmore.

Attendees registering for the course before July 31, 2022, will receive an early registration discount.

For more information, visit ramets.com.

