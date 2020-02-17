Ramtech Rebrands, Promises New Products to Mark 30th Anniversary

Ramtech’s wireless WES3 units are connected through REACT, a cloud-based monitoring platform/app that provides 24/7 monitoring of the site and accurate and real-time information on incidents.

Ramtech Electronics is undergoing a transformation to celebrate its 30th year of empowering customers in the construction industry to save lives, protect assets and gain insight through innovative wireless solutions. Rebranding itself simply as "Ramtech," refreshing the brand's logo and unveiling a sleeker website design are only the beginning.

Moving from a business model that emphasized its independent sectors to streamlining the model back into one unified vision, Ramtech will continue to disrupt the wireless security industry with a consistent message of innovation and is positioning itself to handle rapid, global growth. The creation of new jobs and new products are on the horizon, as well as the strengthening and expanding of existing product lines, according to the company.

One product in particular is gaining momentum on construction sites across the United States, with high-profile applications such as a unique Boston Seaport high-rise and a Naval building in Annapolis, Maryland. WES3, Ramtech's wireless evacuation and emergency system, is specified as the security system of choice for these and many other large-scale construction projects for good reason: it's quick and easy to set up, offers an alert that is clearly audible throughout the entire jobsite, and has safeguards in place to protect against false alarms.

Construction sites are especially vulnerable to fire, theft and accidents, but because of their ever-changing and growing landscape they also are challenging to protect. Ramtech solves this problem with wireless WES3 units connected through REACT, a cloud-based monitoring platform/app that provides 24/7 monitoring of the site and accurate and real-time information on incidents.

The company has focused on developing pioneering customer-led solutions that have wireless technology at their heart. Its expert team designs and develops exceptional IoT solutions to everyday business challenges using wireless communication technology.

John Newbury, product innovation and marketing director, said, "We have state-of-the-art new products in development that will improve safety, security, and operational efficiency, and also provide data insight to our customers. As a team we are really excited about the year ahead for Ramtech."

For more information, visit www.wessafety.com.