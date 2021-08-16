Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Ransome Demos Attachments at F&W Equipment

Mon August 16, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Ransome Attachments


Ransome Attachments held a demonstration at F&W Equipment Corporation in Connecticut on July 28, 2021.
Ransome Attachments held a demonstration at F&W Equipment Corporation in Connecticut on July 28, 2021.
Ransome Attachments held a demonstration at F&W Equipment Corporation in Connecticut on July 28, 2021. Black Splitter S2 800 cone splitter Gyru-Star compact screening bucket

Ransome Attachments conducted an attachment demonstration at F&W Equipment Corporation on July 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The companies showed off Ransome's Exac-One mini mower, Exac-One Model PTO300 log grapple, Black Splitter S2 800 cone splitter, and Gyru-Star compact screening bucket, all of which are now available through F&W in its role as a stocking dealer.

F&W Equipment has been one of Connecticut's leading distributors of landscaping and earthmoving equipment since 1939, so when the company offered Ransome an opportunity to conduct a demo day, it pounced on the opportunity. The company's primary lines — Case, Doosan and Kubota — also happen to be a natural fit for many of Ransome's attachments.

"Ransome Attachments has been doing business in the New England construction and forestry markets for some time," said President Eric Ransome. "This demo provided an opportunity to shine a brighter light on our unique attachments with the help of F&W Equipment, which has been a fixture in the Connecticut market since 1939."

For more information, visit ransomeattach.com.




