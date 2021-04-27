Equipmentdown-arrow
RB Scott Joins Atlas Copco Power Technique Dealer Network

Tue April 27, 2021 - Midwest Edition
Atlas Copco


RB Scott will provide rental, sales, service and distribution of Atlas Copco diesel and electric dewatering pumps to end users throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota.
Atlas Copco Power Technique has welcomed RB Scott as a dealer, effective immediately.

Based out of Eau Claire, Wis., RB Scott will provide rental, sales, service and distribution of Atlas Copco diesel and electric dewatering pumps to end users throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota.

Serving the aggregate markets since 1993, RB Scott has extensive knowledge and expertise to provide standard or customized portable plants, stands and aggregate processing systems, operating as full-service equipment, parts and service dealer in the central upper Midwest.

"RB Scott is proud to be partnered with Atlas Copco and its full lineup of diesel and electric water pumps," said Scott Napiecek, sales manager at RB Scott. "We have units in stock ready for rental or purchase for all of our customer's dewatering and feed water needs."

Founded initially as a manufacturer representative of equipment lines in 1976, RB Scott provides its customers with process solutions for the sand and gravel, crushed stone, frac sand and recycling industries.

"We look forward to our district managers introducing these great products to our customers and getting these new pumps out in the field," said Napiecek.

For more information on RB Scott, visit https://www.rbscott.com/. For more information on Atlas Copco Power Technique, visit https://www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment.




