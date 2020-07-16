RCE Equipment Solutions Announces Its New Series of Railavators

RCE Equipment Solutions, a railroad maintenance equipment manufacturer, has a new series of Railavators available: John Deere models 210G, 245G and 250G high-rail excavators.

RCE Equipment Solutions, a railroad maintenance equipment manufacturer, has a new series of Railavators available: John Deere models 210G, 245G and 250G high-rail excavators. RCE stated that the Railavator — high-rail excavator — is its most popular machine due to its quality and versatility. With its hydraulic powered retractable high-rail, customers can take it anywhere they need it on and off track.

The new series Railavators boast RCE's new Ultra Life Axles. These final drives are made of high-strength alloy steel — two times more structural strength than existing cast iron final drives, according to the manufacturer. Many rail maintenance operations require severe duty applications with high-point loading. The Ultra Life Axles have overall increased axle bearing capacity and are rebuildable/repairable. The Ultra Life Axles have a three-year, unlimited hours warranty.

The new series of Railavators have many design enhancements, including a new hydraulic system. There are more components in the common manifold, which means less hoses, less separate components and less joints to potentially leak. The F-N-R valves are now pilot operated instead of electrical coils, which makes for a more reliable design, according to the company.

The RCE team also updated the Railavator structure, including the high-rail linkages and supports, extending support gussets and adding weight to the links and frames. These modifications reduce frame flexing and potential cracking, according to the company..

The main drive frame is aligned in all axis' for drive components. The drive axle mounting has been changed for more strength and durability, as well as the axle mount and front/rear bumpers and tow points. The improved rotary manifold has a higher pressure rating and longer life, according to the company. A push button monitor controls the high-rail and all available attachments from inside the cab.

The new series of Railavators are in-stock at the RCE Rockford, Ill., manufacturing facility and available for purchase, lease or rental.

Adjustable Lower Track Frames

The 50G, 85G and 135G Railavators feature an adjustable lower track frame. When retracted, the machine is under the legal size for transit without a required permit. In work mode, the hydraulically operated frame expands to straddle the track.

All Makes Rail Gear

RCE provides all makes high-rail gear for Komatsu, Caterpillar and John Deere 22-ton excavators. The high-rail gear is RCE's hydraulic high-rail system. The 22-ton class Railavator is ideal for rail maintenance applications like rail laying, tie handling, scrap pick-up, ballast and site preparation and under cutting. The rail gear package can be fitted with features and designed to simplify service and minimize downtime and expense.

Attachments

Railavators are the swiss army knife of MOW equipment and can be equipped with more than 20 attachments.

About RCE Equipment Solutions

RCE Equipment Solutions is a diversified manufacturer that produces construction equipment for the rail and energy sectors. At RCE, customization is key.

RCE employs a full-time, on-site engineering team with more than 20 years of equipment development experience. The team has designed and put into production more than 30 highly-specialized machines for rail maintenance tasks, primarily high-rail excavators (Railavators) equipped with custom attachments.

The RCE team also has designed specialty products and tools for the energy sector, including unique grapples, booms and large drills. All equipment is emissions compliant and customizable.

For more information, visit rcequip.com.