RDO Equipment Co. has realigned leadership in its Midwest and mountain construction equipment regions, promoting Kelly Gress to CFO and Adam Gilbertson to senior VP. Anthony Saraceno now oversees Midwest stores. The changes aim to enhance customer support and service, reflecting RDO's commitment to evolving with the industry.

RDO Equipment photo Kelly Gress

A series of promotions brings new and familiar faces alike to RDO Equipment Co.'s Midwest and Mountain construction equipment regions.

Kelly Gress, chief financial officer, Adam Gilbertson, senior vice president and Anthony Saraceno, vice president, are applying their leadership skills in new ways to benefit RDO teams and customers.

The changes began in early 2025 with Kelly Gress being named CFO of RDO Equipment Co. Gress spent the first 10 years of his RDO career working in a variety of centralized finance and accounting roles before moving into a vice president role overseeing construction technology in 2012. He went on to oversee all of RDO's Midwest construction stores in 2015.

"Kelly did a great job leading our Midwest construction business for more than a decade, and now he's in a spot to use his financial background and operational experience to serve the entire RDO footprint," said Chris Cooper, RDO Equipment Co.'s president.

With Gress's departure from the Midwest construction group, RDO took the opportunity to realign its construction regions. This involved combining six Montana store locations and nine store locations across Idaho, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming into an updated Mountain construction region under the leadership of Adam Gilbertson, senior vice president.

Gilbertson, who spent many years co-leading RDO's Midwest construction stores alongside Gress, brings a focus on workforce development, regional growth and the latest in construction technology to his new role. Beyond his role at RDO, Gilbertson also was appointed in 2022 to the Montana State Workforce Innovation board and was named chair of the board in July of 2025.

"I am excited for the unique blend of experience and talent that Adam brings to this role," Cooper said. "I look forward to seeing how our Mountain and technology teams continue to evolve in the months and years ahead."

Anthony Saraceno was tapped to fill Gress's shoes in the top leadership role for RDO's Midwest construction stores. Saraceno joined RDO in 2022 as general manager of RDO's Irving, Texas, store.

"In his time with RDO, Anthony has proven to be a very effective leader who is highly energetic, engaged with his people, our customers and a great partner with his peers in Texas," Cooper said.

With these changes, RDO Equipment Co. is well-positioned to continue serving Midwest and Mountain-region customers with equipment, parts, service and support solutions, as it has since first entering the construction equipment business in the late 1980s.

For more information, visit rdoequipment.com/.

Today's top stories