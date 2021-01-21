The landing strips in Reykjavík, the largest airport in Iceland, were rebuilt by using the old asphalt as a base material, due to the use of a BF70.2 crusher bucket.

Anyone with an ongoing road construction project knows the industry's hurdles on any job scale, from the reconstruction of a main road to a small side road.

The industry faces many challenges with high hauling and material disposal costs while also protecting the environment. The same restrictions also affect those who process and distribute bituminous conglomerates.

Main obstacles? The high costs of hauling and disposal of removed pavement material and the subsequent cost of new aggregate.

" Every day that we work on a road rebuilding project, we need to consider the price of asphalt: once we mill the old pavement, we need to haul and dispose of it. This process impacts the overall costs, project duration, and our impact on the surrounding environment," a business owner said.

Due to MB Crusher's presence on job sites worldwide, the manufacturer focused on this weakness and transformed it into a new advantage.

The secret? MB's mobile crushers can be mounted on any brand and sized heavy machinery right there on the job site, according to the manufacturer. This transforms equipment into a powerful crusher. Any asphalt can be crushed down to the required size to be ready for immediate reuse, such as base material for a new road.

In the words of an experienced foreman: Asphalt, bitumen and old sidewalk or city square pavement has become a valuable resource. We can reuse the material right there and then, or sell it. With MB's mobile crushers, we increased our job's margins and have new business opportunities."

A Chilean company that specialized in road construction services used an MB-L200 crusher bucket to recycle material, which was then used as a sub-base: new material in no time and zero cost.

In Brazil, a company used a BF70.2 crusher bucket to make reclaimed asphalt -- RAP ready to use on-site.

The material processed with MB Crusher equipment creates new business opportunities in a single project, eliminating downtime, hauling and disposing expenses. The landing strips in Reykjavík, the largest airport in Iceland, were rebuilt by using the old asphalt as a base material, due to the use of a BF70.2 crusher bucket.

Each MB Crusher bucket is designed to adapt to all requirements of a job site easily: you can pair it with any heavy equipment, it crushes any type of asphalt and hard material, it doesn't require specialized mechanics for its maintenance, and it works non-stop, according to the manufacturer.

MB Crusher attachments pave the way to a new revenue stream and more attention to the environment.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.