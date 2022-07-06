Entering year four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced major projects to modernize and improve Interstates 24 and 57 in southern Illinois are planned or under way. Ten major projects on both interstates combined represent a total investment of more than $350 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

Of the 10 projects, two of them are scheduled to be completed in 2022 and the remaining eight to be completed in 2024 through 2028. Once everything is completed, 29 mi. of I-57 will have been widened to three lanes in each direction while 35 mi. of I-24 will be resurfaced.

Interstate 57, mileposts 63-66, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over Pond Creek began last summer and is anticipated to be completed this fall.

I-57, mileposts 66-75, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over the Big Muddy River began this spring and is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

I-57, mileposts 75-85, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over Marcum Branch and Gun Creek begins in 2025 and is anticipated to be completed in 2028.

I-57, mileposts 85-92, expansion to six lanes and replacement of structures over Dodds Creek begins in 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

I-57/64 at Illinois 15 interchange reconstruction is anticipated to begin in 2025.

Interstate 24 resurfacing and bridge repairs, mileposts 23-35, in Massac County began in 2021 and is anticipated to be completed later this year.

I-24 resurfacing and bridge repairs, mileposts 13-23, in Johnson County began this spring and is anticipated to be completed in 2023.

I-24 bridge replacement, milepost 27.5, in Massac County begins in 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in 2024.

I-24 bridge deck and bridge painting on the Ohio River Bridge in Massac County begins in 2025 and is anticipated to be completed in 2027.

I-24 resurfacing and bridge repairs, mileposts 0-13, in Johnson and Williamson counties begins in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

Accomplishments through March include approximately $7.3 billion of improvements statewide on almost 3,800 mil. of highway, more than 370 bridges and nearly 550 additional safety improvements.

For more information, visit idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois.

