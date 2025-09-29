CTDOT conducted inspections on New Haven's Heroes Tunnel for $150M upgrades starting in 2028, addressing safety concerns and congestion issues. Public input and design phase ongoing for structural rehabilitation and modernization of the 76-year-old tunnel honoring Connecticut veterans.

CTDOT photo Heroes Tunnel, New Haven, Conn.

Crews from the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) have conducted overnight inspections of New Haven's Heroes Tunnel on state Highway 15/Wilbur Cross Parkway in recent days as they prepare for a $150 million renovation project slated to begin in 2028.

The inspections, which started late on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, and were planned to last through early on Sept. 26, were done to help shape designs for the tunnel's overhaul to improve safety and travel, Eva Zymaris, a CTDOT spokesperson, told the Greenwich Time.

Agency officials have said that the 76-year-old twin-barrel (or tube) tunnel is outdated and costly to maintain.

The inspections meant CTDOT had to shut down one side of the tunnel and detour traffic through the other before switching to conduct the work within the other tube from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with the passageway fully reopening during the day.

State transportation officials said during the week that the schedule could be adjusted or extended due to weather delays or "other unforeseen conditions."

The tunnel, a critical link along Conn. 15 that carries about 74,000 vehicles per day through West Rock Ridge in New Haven, has been wearing down in recent years, the Greenwich Time learned.

A 2022 inspection report noted several "deficiencies," and its narrow lanes and tight shoulders often lead to congestion and bottlenecks during rush hour, according to a CTDOT presentation to New Haven leaders in May.

The transportation department has considered several options to modernize the structure over the past decade, but only minor repairs have thus far been completed.

The latest plans call for repairs to the tunnel liners, updated ventilation and fire-protection systems, better lighting and new signs to guide both drivers and pedestrians.

Currently, the project is in the design and environmental review phases.

Tunnel's Name Honors Connecticut Veterans

Originally called the West Rock Tunnel, it was renamed in 2003 to honor Connecticut's military veterans, according to the Heroes Tunnel Project website. It is the only highway tunnel in the state that passes beneath a natural land feature.

Consisting of two 1,200-ft.-long horseshoe-shaped barrels, the tunnel carries two lanes of Conn. 15/Wilbur Cross Parkway traffic in a northeast-southwest direction through the hillside in New Haven County.

On the CTDOT website, agency officials said on the tunnel's project page that they are "undertaking a structural rehabilitation of the tunnel lining system while concurrently revisiting and completing the preliminary design for the life safety and fire protection upgrades at the Heroes Tunnel."

The project area includes the tunnel and its approaches in the towns of Woodbridge, Hamden and New Haven. Public input remains an important part of the process and assists in shaping the tunnel upgrade's outcome, according to the transportation agency.

