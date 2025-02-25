List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    MB Crusher Discusses How to Turn Recycled Concrete Into Opportunities

    Concrete recycling is vital for environmental sustainability. MB Crusher attachments efficiently crush and reuse concrete on-site, cutting costs and reducing waste.

    Tue February 25, 2025 - National Edition
    MB Crusher


    Concrete isn’t just the backbone of modern construction — it’s also the key to its future.
    MB Crushers photo
    Concrete isn’t just the backbone of modern construction — it’s also the key to its future.
    Concrete isn’t just the backbone of modern construction — it’s also the key to its future.   (MB Crushers photo) Don’t just demolish — recycle, reuse, reinvent.   (MB Crushers photo)

    Concrete isn't just the backbone of modern construction — it's also the key to its future.

    In this episode, MB Crusher take a closer look at how to efficiently recycle concrete using its innovative solutions.

    How to Recycle Concrete With MB Crusher

    Recycling concrete isn't just an option anymore — it's a necessity. In many parts of the world, landfills are reaching capacity and environmental concerns are growing. In others, transportation challenges and rising costs make logistics more difficult. As the industry moves toward sustainability, the focus is shifting to smarter ways of managing concrete waste.

    The solution is simple: Don't just demolish — recycle, reuse, reinvent.

    Instead of seeing used concrete as waste, look at it from a different perspective — right from the excavator cab — as MB Crusher's attachments transform it into valuable materials for new projects.

    Turning Concrete Waste Into Value

    Construction and demolition companies face increasing environmental regulations. But those who choose MB Crusher attachments have discovered a way to transform waste into a valuable resource — right on site. Here's how it works:

    • Attach an MB Crusher bucket — Compatible with any brand of excavator, MB Crusher buckets turn demolition sites into on-the-spot recycling centers.

    • Crush concrete — The powerful jaws break down reinforced concrete with ease, even separating iron rebars.

    • Reuse material immediately — Once processed, the crushed material is ready for backfilling, road foundations or new construction projects, cutting down the need for fresh aggregates.

    In short, by equipping heavy machinery with an MB Crusher attachment, operators create a closed-loop system that converts rubble into high-quality recycled aggregates, according to the company.

    Real-World Success: Turning Waste Into Opportunity

    MB Crusher attachments are designed to work with any brand of excavator, according to the company. Plus, MB Crusher offers a wide range of units that fit carrier machines as small as 6.5 tons — turning them from simple diggers into powerful mobile crushers. Whether you're using loaders, skid steers, mini, midi or large excavators, there's an MB Crusher unit ready to get the job done.

    Real-Life Sites: Recycling in Action

    From Demolition to Railway Infrastructure with a Large Excavator

    A Liebherr 954 equipped with an MB Crusher BF135.8 turned a massive pile of concrete rubble into high-quality roadbed material for a new railway project — eliminating waste and cutting costs.

    https://vimeo.com/1023919321

    Simplifying Tight-Space Logistics

    A Caterpillar machine fitted with an MB BF70.2 crusher bucket effortlessly transformed concrete waste into reusable material, reducing transportation and disposal expenses.

    https://vimeo.com/1023923102

    Backhoe Loader Becomes Mobile Jaw Crusher

    A JCB 3CX 8-ton backhoe loader, equipped with an MB-L160 crusher bucket, reclaimed debris from a house renovation and repurposed it into a durable driveway surface — turning waste into a functional, eco-friendly upgrade.

    https://vimeo.com/813139070

    For more information, visit www.mbcrusher.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




