The North Charleston, S.C., city council approved contract agreements Dec. 14 for a 50-acre development known as Battery Park along the west bank of the Cooper River.

A partnership made up of Jamestown L.P. and Weaver Capital Partners, each of which is based in Atlanta, and Charleston's WECCO Development, will assist the city in transforming the former Charleston Naval Complex into a vibrant, mixed-use district and regional destination, according to a news release from the city of North Charleston.

The project, which is aligned to North Charleston's "Battery Park Master Plan," will include more than 1,400 residential units and a mix of commercial uses that support local and regional economic growth noted the release. It is designed to improve quality of life of area residents, foster more equitable and sustainable economic development, advance community health and wellness, encourage social cohesion and build community.

Battery Park's development plans will establish a series of residential, retail, office, entertainment spaces and parks along the Cooper River waterfront and include the construction of a new pavilion with a market hall, event space and an active green fronting the river.

Within the 50-acre site, approximately 23 acres will become public spaces, parks and streets.

"Battery Park is an investment in — and commitment to — the future of North Charleston," said Jay Weaver, founder and president of Weaver Capital Partners. "The project will be a catalyst for community, providing access to the waterfront and greenspaces while creating opportunities for area residents, businesses, artists and restaurants. This is a vision many years in the making, and we are honored to partner with the city to bring it to life."

As part of the agreement, the development team will target 15 percent Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises contractor participation during the construction phase, establish a local apprenticeship program and reserve 17 percent of the residential units as workforce housing for people earning less than 120 percent of the area's median income.

"Our promise to the people of North Charleston is simple: Battery Park will embrace the rich culture and history of the city while creating a Central Business District that will be a focal point of new possibilities," explained Lucile Cogswell, president of WECCO Development. "Battery Park will be a defining destination offering experiences rooted in and inspired by the best that the Lowcountry has to offer."

The vision for the redevelopment was outlined in North Charleston's project plan, a culmination of decades of planning and community engagement, according to the city. Municipal officials issued a Request for Qualifications for a primary developer for the site in January 2023.

In total, seven development teams responded to the request before the city decided in May that the partnership of Jamestown, Weaver Capital Partners and WECCO Development would be the most qualified, experienced and capable of fulfilling its vision.

The development agreement was finalized in December by way of the city council vote.

Battery Park's trio of developers also is developing a nearby site known as Navy Yard Charleston, which is projected to encompass approximately 3.5 million sq. ft. of commercial and residential space — including over 2,600 housing units — across 85 acres. Adaptive reuse of the historic brick "storehouse row" buildings, the base's former power plant, and the former Naval Hospital will also be incorporated into Battery Park's redevelopment.

