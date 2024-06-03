Photo courtesy of Felling Trailers Kevin Athmann

Kevin Athmann, beam welder operator, joined the Felling Trailers team in November of 1999, initially working with the Finishing team, and then transitioned to weld production.

"I was in Finishing for a couple of months when my dad, Vern Athmann, lead welder in the deck over trailers, asked me to help in bay 16 welding," said Athmann.

Before being hired at Felling, Athmann had worked for MidCon Asphalt in Sauk Centre, Minn., after graduating high school in 1997. He started as a general laborer but quickly moved on to a roller operator, then a loader, and everything in between.

"I stayed until the fall of 1999. We got laid off in the winter, and I wanted something year-round. My dad, Vern, told me to check out Felling Trailers, so I did, and I was hired the Monday after the second weekend of deer hunting," said Athmann.

Athmann worked in weld production for several years and had the opportunity to work in a variety of build areas, deck overs, small utility, pan and semi-trailers.

"I was a lead welder in Bay 16 [deck over trailers] for a while, then Brad Meyer asked me to be an operator and run the press brake and sheer," said Athmann.

Athmann moved on from Felling Trailers after 15 years to explore different opportunities but found his way back to Felling in 2019. When he returned, he was back welding, but this time in Bay 40, where the X-Force hydraulic detachable goosenecks are built.

"I worked here helping build/weld detach necks and small parts until January 2020, when I was diagnosed with cancer. Throughout my treatment, Felling was really good to me and my family. I came back in August ready to work back in Bay 40 helping in semis until I got my job as a beam welder operator."

Throughout his time with Felling, Athmann never stopped growing and learning. He enjoyed the challenge of a new job, a new role.

"I love learning new stuff and the challenges that come with it. The more I know, the more I can pass on to other employees to make their jobs easier and better," said Athmann.

When asked why he chose Felling Trailers to be where he worked, Athmann said, "It's really a family atmosphere; almost everybody knows everybody. Just my story and experience with cancer, it was unbelievable what they [Felling] did for me and my family. The people you work with become your friends at work and outside of work. Everyone has the same goal at Felling Trailers: to help one another and make the best trailers in the USA. From start to finish, it's amazing to see how many hands it takes to build a trailer."

Since joining the Felling Trailers team in 1999, Athmann has seen and been a part of the company's growth.

"When I started, Merle would come out on the shop floor almost every day. It was awesome to see him out there. It seems I've witnessed it all, always growing, building expansions, and adding different locations [Litchfield and Huron]. Not many people like change, but if you're not growing and changing, you're doing something wrong," said Athmann.

Before Felling had the opportunity to share Athmann's story, he passed while battling cancer for the second time.

Kevin "Op" Athmann, welder-fabricator extraordinaire with Team Felling Trailers for over a combined 19 years, died after battling acute myeloid leukemia.

"Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we remember and mourn the loss of not only our colleague but our friend. Kevin was a very skilled welder-fabricator who was proactive in asking the people on his team what they needed to be done, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed being a jokester," the company said.

"He was an uplifting individual, and his battle with lymphoma four years ago and, most recently, leukemia was inspiring. If you knew Kevin, you know he had a positive presence and enjoyed giving and taking jokes with his happy-go-lucky attitude. He had a distinctive smile and an energetic personality. It is particularly special to us that both he and his dad were a significant part of Felling Trailers' success. He will always be remembered and missed tremendously.

"Kevin watches over his loving and devoted wife Sarah, his daughter Kylie and son Peyton, his sister Kari and her family, and parents Vern and Diane. His family was, without a doubt, his pride and joy. May God wrap his family, friends and the Felling Trailers team in love and support as we navigate life without the fun-loving force that was Kevin.

"We are proud to have had the opportunity to know Kevin, work with him, and fight with him. Stay tuned for a trailer auction in Kevin's honor and memory benefiting his family. #Team Warrior."

